The gist: MPs discuss online harms, turning Lazarus into an eco-island

Five “tiny houses”, no bigger than half a standard hotel room, will be launched on Lazarus Island in April as part of efforts to transform the island into a destination for green travel. People will be able to book the Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island units for short-term stays.

The move comes as cities around the world pivot to eco-tourism, partly to go green and partly to capitalise on growing demand for environmentally friendly travel options.

Singapore has been internationally certified as a sustainable travel destination, and the effort to transform the tourism sector is part of the country’s larger plan to tackle climate change.

3. Standby fuel facility to become permanent

The standby fuel facility, set up to boost energy security amid a global fuel crunch in recent years, will be made a permanent feature of the energy system here.

The facility was set up by the Energy Market Authority so that power generation companies can draw from it to generate electricity when their natural gas supplies are disrupted.

The war in Ukraine, which has disrupted energy supplies, has shown up the vulnerabilities of the energy systems in many countries. With a permanent standby facility, Singapore will have a fallback should there be a disruption in supplies in future.

To further insulate Singapore against such crises, MTI is also exploring ways to centrally aggregate gas procurement and obtain more secure and long-term contracts.

1. Internet for all

Low-income Singaporean households will be eligible for subsidised broadband and a laptop or tablet as part of the new DigitalAccess@Home scheme, which will get an $80 million boost over the next four years to strengthen digital inclusion.

Beneficiaries will be able to choose their device and broadband bandwidth, at 500Mbps or 1Gbps, based on their needs.

2. Funding tweaks

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) has begun to move towards funding courses based on outcomes. By the end of 2024, only the programmes deemed to have helped the most in manpower development and enterprise transformation will receive the highest tier of subsidies of up to 70 per cent of the course fees.

SSG will also stop providing fee subsidies to non-certifiable courses, including self-improvement courses.

3. Training SME workers

Nanyang Polytechnic will be the first of the Job-Skills Integrators appointed under a new pilot scheme to help workers and employers identify useful training and spur good job outcomes.

NYP will focus on the precision engineering sector, which has a large concentration of small and medium-sized enterprises and mature workers. The other two sectors to get help from intermediaries are wholesale trade and retail.