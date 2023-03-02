The gist: More help for BTO first-timers, paying for plastic bags discussed in Parliament

Married couples aged 40 and below applying for their first Build-To-Order (BTO) flat will get an additional ballot, along with families with Singaporean children aged 18 and under. More flats will also be set aside for this group. To reduce the drop-out rate among BTO flat applicants, those who do not select a flat when invited by the Housing Board to do so will be considered second-timers for one year. These measures will kick in from the August launch.

Why it matters

While 95 per cent of four-room and larger BTO flats are already set aside for first-timers, Singaporeans have called for more help for those who are already married or have children to own their first home, given the tight housing market. The stricter rules for those who forgo booking a flat when invited sends a signal to home buyers to apply only when they really intend to buy, and to not crowd out others.

READ MORE HERE: First-timers who reject HDB’s offer to pick BTO flats will lose priority for a year from August

2. Ramping up flat supply

Close to 100,000 private and public homes are expected to be completed between 2023 and 2025, with almost 40,000 homes to be completed in 2023 – the highest number in the last five years. About 23,000 BTO flats will be launched in 2023 to meet strong demand, similar to 2022. By 2025, HDB will oversee 150 concurrent projects islandwide, compared with almost 100 today.

Why it matters

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted construction, which caused projects to be delayed, prompting buyers to enter the resale market and yet others to join the queue for BTO flats. The result was rising HDB resale prices through the pandemic years. By building aggressively, HDB wants to solve the current supply crunch and meet the higher demand for flats, even as it launches more shorter-waiting-time flats from 2024.

3. 5 cents for a plastic bag