The gist: Mental health is a national priority, opposition MPs call for tweaks to reserve accumulation

Singaporeans have benefited from the nest egg of past reserves built up by their forefathers, and should see themselves as stewards and trustees of this money for future generations, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He stressed the importance of guarding against political pressure to spend these reserves, adding that the funds should be used only in times of exceptional need or crises, with special permission from the president.

PM Lee was speaking on a motion tabled by Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai, who had questioned the Government’s reserve accumulation policies and called on it to spend more from the reserves.

Why it matters

Singapore can never say for sure how big a nest egg is enough, because it does not know what kind of crises it will face or how its investments will fare, PM Lee said. Currently, the reserves framework allows the Government to spend up to 50 per cent of the net investment returns managed by Singapore’s investment entities, and to reinvest the rest.

The PAP is convinced this is the right approach, and political parties that disagree should bring the issue to the ballot box in the next general election. If they get a mandate from voters to form the Government, they can change the Constitution and the spending ratio, PM Lee said.

PM Lee’s speech came near the end of a seven-hour debate on Singapore’s national reserves and how they should be managed.

Both PSP and the Workers’ Party (WP) have on several previous occasions disagreed with the PAP’s stance on this topic, calling on the Government to be more transparent about the full sum in the reserves, spend more from the reserves and slow down the growth of reserves, among other things.

If you have a few more minutes:

HDB regulates rent for its coffee shops, but market is free to operate for private-sector rentals

Over the last five years, the Housing Board did not increase rents for 97 per cent of its rental coffee shops at renewal.

However, HDB does not regulate stall rentals for privately owned coffee shops, as these transactions are private commercial agreements between coffee shop owners and stall operators, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann.

As HDB is not directly in the business of cooked food provision, the Government needs to allow room for coffee shop operators and stallholders to abide by market principles and operate, she said.

Standardising food expiry date labels could result in extra costs

Standardising “use by” and “best before” date labels for food could mean extra costs and compliance burdens for food manufacturers, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon.

He was responding to a question from WP MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) on whether his ministry would consider updating and standardising these labels to reduce confusion over whether food needs to be disposed of and reduce potential food waste.

Since Singapore’s market is small and it imports over 90 per cent of food, manufacturers may choose not to change their packaging to meet requirements, and this could reduce food import sources for the country, said Dr Koh.

He said consumers should take both labels to mean that food is unlikely to be fit for consumption after the dates indicated on the labels.