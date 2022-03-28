The Budget is Singapore's plan to pay for today's needs while saving for the future

Parents in Singapore set aside a sizeable 20 per cent of their income to save for their children's future and pay for their education, a survey found.

The results of the poll, conducted by insurer AIA last year, are probably not surprising to many.

Whether it is property, a long-term endowment plan, or cold hard cash, it is the wish of many parents here to pass on something to their children and grandchildren, so as to give them an easier start in life.

This transfer of wealth happens at the country level as well in the national Budget.

Through the yearly exercise to decide what to spend on, how to raise funds, and also how much to save, the Government is effectively distributing the country's resources across different groups.

When these groups stretch across generations, the redistribution can help to ensure that the needs of the current generation are met without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

'NO' TO TAKING THE EASY WAY OUT OF SPENDING MORE OF THE RESERVES

Nowhere is this concept of inter-generational equity more evident than in the use of the national reserves, which has often sparked debate in Parliament.

Most recently, Workers' Party (WP) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP) MPs had asked during the Budget debate if the reserves, which are Singapore's savings built up over decades, are being accumulated at the expense of the current generation.

Singapore was able to chalk up Budget surpluses year after year for close to two decades after independence in 1965, and these funds together with any other savings were locked up as reserves at the end of each term of government.

For a country with no natural resources, the reserves were deemed a critical form of insurance against the unexpected, so rules were put in place to ensure that they were safeguarded.

There is a two-key system which requires the President's approval for the Government to tap the reserves.

There is also the Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC) framework which allows for part of the income from the reserves to be used for the Government's day-to-day spending needs. Currently, the amount allowed for use each year is up to half of the long-term expected real returns from investing the reserves.

The idea is to strike a balance between growing the reserves and drawing on part of them to fund current needs.

Debunking the idea that Singapore is accumulating more reserves than is necessary and not using enough of its returns, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said during the 2022 Budget debate that the NIRC stream that has gone into the Budget has kept pace with economic growth, providing about 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product to the annual Budget, on average, in the last five years.

Going forward, this is expected to continue, he said, adding that "even to achieve that is by no means a sure thing". At the same time, the world will become only more uncertain and volatile in future, he warned, so it will become even more important to husband the reserves for use in major crises and emergencies.

The reserves have been critical in boosting Singapore's war chest in the fight against Covid-19, he said.

Over the past two years, the Government has drawn about $37 billion from the reserves to maintain public health defences and keep the economy afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic, and is expected to continue to draw on the reserves this year.

Mr Wong said the eventual amount drawn over the three financial years from 2020 to 2022 is expected to total up to $42.9 billion.

He stressed that Singapore was able to depend on the reserves only because "our forefathers did not take the easy way out".

"They cared for their future generations, which is us. So what about us now? What should our attitude be? I say we continue to husband our reserves, keep faith with future generations, and ensure that they too will always have access to this rainy day fund to meet any emergencies and, importantly, a steady stream of income for their future needs," he added.

This prudence is a value that appeals to 18-year-old Tasneem Begum, who is waiting to enter university.

"We've seen in the news how some other countries did not have the fiscal means to take care of their people during the pandemic," she said.

"I think it is important to ensure discipline when it comes to the reserves, because I agree that we should be very, very prepared for a future that will be much more volatile."

NO ONE WANTS TO PAY MORE BUT THE GST IS A FAIR WAY TO RAISE FUNDS

The WP and PSP had suggested using more of the reserves during the Budget debate, and opposed the Government's decision to raise the goods and services tax (GST).

Mr Wong had said during his Budget speech in February that the increase would be staggered over two years, with GST going up from the current 7 per cent to 8 per cent in 2023, and then to 9 per cent in 2024.

Ms Begum fears that this will bring higher prices, and wonders about the long-term impact on her own financial stability, and that of her peers.

With prices of goods and services, from utilities to groceries to cars, spiralling due to inflationary pressures caused by a surge in post-pandemic consumer demand at a time of supply chain disruptions, many MPs had asked for assurances during the Budget debate that the GST hike would not worsen the situation.

In response, Mr Wong said that the impact of the increase would be cushioned by a $6.6 billion Assurance Package of cash and vouchers. The package would effectively delay the hike for most households for five years, and for lower-income households for 10 years. Besides GST, personal income taxes at the top end and taxes on high-end properties and luxury cars will also go up.

Nominated MP Hoon Hian Teck, who is dean at the Singapore Management University's School of Economics, said during the Budget debate that such a tax structure will go some way towards ensuring that the young will not bear too much of the tax burden.

As Singapore's economy matures and the population ages, more people will become economically inactive. In turn, Singapore's tax base for taxes based on income earned will shrink, he added.

If Singapore relies only on income-based taxes alone to raise revenue, the young people of today, who will be working adults by then, could end up carrying a heavier load.

FUNDS FROM HIGHER GST WILL HELP PAY FOR HEALTHCARE

The money raised from increasing GST will go towards healthcare and social programmes.

Such spending targets specific segments of the population but also benefits the community as a whole.

In healthcare, for example, Singapore will move towards more focus on preventative care so seniors can age within their communities and healthcare costs can be kept affordable as society ages. That benefits future generations, since improvements to the health of current generations will put families in good stead and contribute to the development of human capital for the nation as a whole.

The same goes for spending on social programmes which are meant to help vulnerable groups in society level up, and can increase social and cultural capital which is later transferred to future generations.

Ms Begum believes she will benefit. She said: "A lot of us in my generation plan to take care of our parents in future, and if they are sick and need constant supervision, healthcare cost is something we will need to think about."

EVERY NEED MUST BE PAID BY SOMEONE, EITHER TODAY OR IN THE FUTURE

Spending on healthcare and social programmes is recurring and not one-off. Paying for such day-to-day spending with income from taxes is more sustainable than, say, dipping into the reserves, said Mr Wong.

"When it comes to paying for these benefits, we should not shirk from our responsibilities. No one likes to talk about taxes. But there are no painless solutions," he said.

"Ultimately, every need must be paid by someone - every dollar not paid by one person will have to be made up by someone else, either today or in the future."

Singapore will also push ahead with its green transition and raise carbon taxes.

In the Budget, Mr Wong announced that Singapore would bring forward its net-zero timeline and aim to achieve net-zero emissions by or around mid-century.

To achieve this, carbon taxes will be raised from the current $5 a tonne to $25 a tonne in 2024 and 2025, and $45 a tonne in 2026 and 2027, with a view to reaching $50 to $80 a tonne by 2030.

This will increase costs for businesses and households through utility bills. Support will be provided during the transition period.

For firms, this could come in the form of allowances for a share of their emissions; and for households, additional utility rebates.

For a built-up city-state like Singapore, with very limited scope to tap renewable energies, moving to net-zero emissions will be a very costly affair, said Mr Wong.

"But it is a cost we cannot afford to skimp on, for it is existential. It affects our very survival, and the Singapore that our children will live in. So we must take actions now to progressively decarbonise our economy and change our way of life," he added.

Ultimately, balancing the Budget is not just about balancing the numbers.

Whether it is on the use of the reserves, the raising of taxes or the cutting of carbon emissions, each decision taken in the Budget must also strike a fair and equitable balance between taking care of people's needs today, as well as their needs in future, and the needs of the generations to come.

About The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme

For 12 Mondays between March 21 and Aug 8, this paper's journalists will address burning questions and offer Singaporean perspectives on complex issues in the Opinion section.

The primer articles are part of The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme, which aims to promote an understanding of local and global issues among pre-university students.

The primers will broach contemporary topics, such as competition and collaboration in healthcare, and economic growth in South-east Asia.

Other upcoming issues to be discussed include developments in the space industry and the relationship between food and culture.

Each primer topic will give a local perspective to help students draw links to the issues' implications for Singaporeans.

This programme is jointly organised by The Straits Times and the Ministry of Education.