Thailand, S'pore reaffirm close and longstanding defence ties

Thailand and Singapore have reaffirmed their close and longstanding defence relationship, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, on a two-day working visit to Thailand to attend the Defence and Security 2022 Exhibition in Bangkok, called on Deputy Minister of Defence Chaichan Changmongkol on the sidelines of the event.

Both ministers reaffirmed the close and longstanding defence relationship, and Mr Heng expressed appreciation for Thailand's support for the Singapore Armed Forces' training there. They also discussed ways for both countries to further strengthen defence cooperation and work together in areas of mutual interest.

Mr Heng also visited the booths of defence companies from Thailand, Singapore and other key defence partners.

His visit underscores the strong defence ties between Singapore and Thailand, said Mindef.

Said the ministry: "Both defence establishments interact regularly and extensively through high-level visits, professional exchanges and bilateral exercises.

"These mutually beneficial interactions have enhanced the professional ties between the two defence establishments."