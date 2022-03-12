Tax hikes not popular, but Govt must steward finances: Wong

It is never popular to raise taxes, let alone the goods and services tax (GST), but the Government has to do the right thing to uphold sound management and stewardship of the country's finances, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

His remarks come as two weeks of debate on the Budget drew to a close and Parliament approved $109 billion in planned spending for the coming financial year.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Mr Wong noted that the most debated aspects of the Budget were the revenue changes, and various alternatives to the GST increase were suggested. "Unfortunately, the sums in these alternative proposals do not add up, and they will not generate enough revenue to close our funding gap," he said.

The revenue from the GST rate hike seeks to cover necessary and unavoidable spending on healthcare and other social support.

In his Budget speech on Feb 18, Mr Wong announced that the planned GST hike would be delayed to Jan 1 next year, and the rate would be increased by one percentage point from 7 per cent to 8 per cent then, and to 9 per cent on Jan 1, 2024.

During the debate, opposition MPs had objected to the tax hike and proposed alternatives, such as more taxes on the wealthy and on large companies, or to draw more from the national reserves.

In his post yesterday, Mr Wong pointed readers to explainers on the Ministry of Finance (MOF) website, which recap points he had made in rounding up the debate on the main Budget on March 2.

The ministry said the Government had studied all options to address the funding gap and decided on a three-pronged approach.

First, the GST rate increase will yield $3.5 billion in revenue yearly.

But the bottom 30 per cent of Singaporean households will not be impacted, as the increase will be covered by offsets, said MOF.

Second, top income earners - the top 1.2 per cent of those who pay personal income tax - will pay higher sums from 2024 as the top marginal personal income tax rate increases from 22 per cent to 24 per cent. While some have suggested further raising personal income tax rates for more revenue, the MOF said there is a limit to how much more can be done in this manner.

"For instance, to raise the same amount of revenue of $3.5 billion as the GST rate increase, we will need to raise the top marginal personal income tax rate from 22 per cent to 42 per cent for chargeable income in excess of $320,000," it said.