Parliament Debate on Budget 2022

Tan See Leng, Pritam Singh clash over impact of WP's tax proposals

Taking opposition's approach would shift tax burden to middle class, says minister

Political Correspondent
Updated
Published
27 min ago

An alternative tax proposal put forth by the Workers' Party (WP) will ultimately result in a system where the approach towards revenue is to just "squeeze anyone who does well", from the middle-income upwards, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng yesterday.

Joining the Budget debate in Parliament, Dr Tan said the Government fundamentally disagrees with the WP's proposal to further increase property tax and personal income tax, in lieu of raising the goods and services tax (GST).

"We will, as a consequence, have to increasingly shift and raise the tax burden onto the middle class," he said, noting that it is not possible to have "extremely punitive" taxes just on the top 1 per cent or 5 per cent of income earners to obtain the same amount of revenue from the GST hike.

Income taxes will also have to be raised for the upper-middle and middle-income, and higher property taxes applied to a larger base of properties, he added.

"And that, I believe, is the surest way to unravel and destroy our social compact and trust in our society, and Singapore will not hold together."

In response, WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) said that he disagreed with Dr Tan's characterisation.

"In the spirit of seeking a more equitable tax distribution amongst various segments of society, I think the WP is fully entitled to raise alternate forms of revenue, which we have," he said.

"You've cherry-picked some and criticised them. I think you're entitled to, but if you look at the proposals holistically, you would understand that the Workers' Party has put up alternatives for a rise in GST."

Mr Singh had on Monday said the WP would object to the 2022 Budget as it disagrees with the GST hike, even though it supports the direction to strengthen Singapore's social compact towards a fairer and more inclusive society.

WP MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) suggested other means of deriving revenue to make up the $3.5 billion expected from increasing the GST from 7 per cent to 9 per cent over two stages from 2023 to 2024. These include raising corporate tax and additional taxes on wealth.

Yesterday, Dr Tan said the WP's approach was philosophically at odds with the Government's approach to have the rich carry a heavier load, by raising taxes on personal income and luxury vehicles, he said.

Although the Government's mantra is that "the well-off will pay more and receive less, and the less well-off will receive more and pay less", he said it is not possible to get the entire GST hike revenue by "loading it all on just those at the very top".

"The consequence is that… it will percolate down to our middle and upper-middle income, including those who have benefited from our education system, our years of social mobility; those who have toiled, who have worked very hard all through the years to move up from more modest circumstances," Dr Tan said.

He added that property taxes will have to be applied to more properties, and suggested that this could affect all condominiums, executive condominiums and even larger Housing Board flats, hitting residents across the country from Marine Parade to Bishan, Bukit Timah, and even Sengkang and Aljunied.

The Government has said that the new tax rules for owner-occupied residential properties proposed at this year's Budget will impact only high-end properties, leaving HDB flats and at least two-thirds of private properties untouched.

Dr Tan said the WP's proposal sends the message that "look, there's someone better off who can afford to take on all of the burden, you don't have to put in your fair share". "Now that is not good nor is it sustainable for our social compact."

He added: "If we do what has been proposed and suggested, the middle-income, the upper middle-income, those who have worked hard, who have done perhaps better than their parents' expectations and aspirations - they will feel betrayed."

Rising to respond, Mr Singh rejected Dr Tan's description of the WP's intentions as putting a "more punitive load" on Singaporeans.

"The point of our suggestions really is a more equitable load," he said. "How do you balance things in a manner which is more equitable for society, going forward, for a fairer, more sustainable and more inclusive society?"

Associate Professor Lim also sought to clarify that only one of the WP's suggestions - on wealth tax - pertains to high-income and high-net-worth individuals.

"Even within that particular scenario, we had made very modest recovery assumptions, amounting to something in the order of $1.2 billion on wealth taxes alone," he noted.

The remainder of the $3.5 billion revenue would have been met by more broad-based forms of taxation, said Prof Lim.

"It's important to clarify that we are not philosophically seeking a very narrow tax base," he added.

"We are, in fact, seeking alternative revenue levers that subscribe to the general principles of public finance, which are, as much as possible, to spread the revenue schemes in as broad a manner as possible - but at the same time, recognising the importance... of a certain degree of fairness and equity."

In reply, Dr Tan said the impression was that the WP had placed more emphasis on its wealth tax proposal, which he reiterated could result in a "very, very high, disproportionate burden" on a small group of Singaporeans.

"Eventually, for us to sustain it... this would end up percolating or pervading down to the upper middle-income and eventually affecting the middle-income as well," he repeated.

"This will eventually end up having to be more spread out in terms of having to be borne by more people."

Dr Tan added that Finance Minister Lawrence Wong would cover more aspects of taxation in his round-up speech today.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on why the People's Action Party "fundamentally disagrees" with the Workers' Party's proposals to raise revenues in lieu of a GST increase:

"Amongst the revenue options proposed by the WP, they had suggested increasing personal income tax and property tax even more.

If we were to do that, we will have to raise the tax rates on income and property even more substantially. And we have to make more people, including middle-income earners, pay more.

Why? Because it is not possible to have extremely punitive taxes on just the top 1 or 5 per cent. So, the consequence is that we will have to raise income taxes for not just those at the very top, but it will pervade and percolate down, to our middle and upper-middle income... It will ultimately result in a system where our approach to revenue is to just squeeze anyone who does well - from the middle-income upwards, potentially... If we take WP's approach, we will as a consequence, have to increasingly shift and raise the tax burden onto the middle class. That, I believe, is the surest way to unravel and destroy our social compact and trust in our society, and Singapore will not hold together."

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh disagreeing with Dr Tan's characterisation of WP's policy proposals:

"In the spirit of seeking a more equitable tax distribution amongst various segments of society, I think the Workers' Party is fully entitled to raise alternate forms of revenue, which we have.

So I disagree with the minister's characterisation. I also cannot understand why he is baffled because it would be in the course of this debate that the Workers' Party would propose alternate revenue sources.

And you've cherry-picked some and criticised them. I think, you're entitled to, but if you look at the proposals holistically, you would understand that the Workers' Party has put up alternatives for a rise in GST."

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, responding to Mr Singh's query about the $500 minimum income criterion to qualify for Workfare payouts:

"It's not meant to discount any of our low-wage workers from receiving Workfare.

...If you are receiving ComCare, or if you qualify for ComCare, then automatically you will get Workfare as well, even if you are a part-time worker earning less than $500.

...(For workers who) are truly low-income, they are on ComCare, they will automatically get Workfare."

WP MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC):

"I wonder whether (Dr Tan) could clarify where he thinks there is such a large philosophical difference between our particular approach of raising revenue relative to that of the Government.

...What we had called the wealth tax lever, actually approaches the high-income, high-net-worth individuals. And even within that particular scenario, we had made very modest recovery assumptions, amounting to something in the order of $1.2 billion on wealth taxes alone. Now, of course, that whole is $3.5 billion. And so it is important to understand that the rest of that whole would have been met by much more broad-based forms of taxation."

Dr Tan's response to Associate Professor Lim:

"The impression that we have taken in terms of where you have decided to load this (increase) is on the wealth tax portion, which seems to put a huge burden on a certain very small group of Singaporeans, which I question its sustainability.

...Consequentially, this will eventually end up having to be more spread out in terms of having to be borne by more people."

Mr Singh's closing remark:

"Just to confirm with the minister, the understanding that he had of the WP's alternate proposals is incorrect, and we will clarify in the course of the Minister (of Finance's) wrap-up speech.

It's just important for me to put that on the record, because otherwise the media may interpret your interpretations of what we are proposing to be correct, and I just want to put it on record that it's not correct."

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 02, 2022, with the headline Tan See Leng, Pritam Singh clash over impact of WP's tax proposals. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top