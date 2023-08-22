Tan Kin Lian says criticism over his ‘pretty girls’ Facebook posts part of smear campaign

SINGAPORE - Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian, 75, once again defended his Facebook posts on “pretty girls” on Tuesday, after his successful nomination at the People’s Association headquarters.

He described recent criticism that he had objectified women in his online posts as a smear campaign orchestrated by his competitors for the presidency and the ruling People’s Action Party.

He said that nobody had expressed discomfort over his remarks in the 10 years that he had been putting up such posts.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Tan had put out a media statement that initially said the criticism over his Facebook posts were from an attack group “from a political party that is now backing my strongest opponent”, without providing more details.

The statement also said that should his “top opponent” be involved in the smear campaign, Mr Tan “would now consider him to be unfit to be the president of Singapore”.

Mr Tan subsequently amended his statement to remove these points.

Following the thank-you speeches by the presidential candidates, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he was glad that Mr Tan had withdrawn the suggestion that he was involved in any smear campaigns.

“It certainly goes against everything I represent, which I’ve stated repeatedly: the need to focus on candidates’ ability to contribute to Singapore, avoid smear campaigns of any sort,” said Mr Tharman, 66. “Clearly, I have nothing to do with it. But I’m very sure that no one backing me has anything to do with it either.”

Mr Tan, however, said he had been subject to smears for “more than 10 years”.

“These smears, of course, come from one political party,” said the former NTUC Income chief executive after his thank-you speech. “I say (to) that political party: You are in power. You want to ask people to unite. You want to ask people to trust the government. Is this the way to behave?”

Mr Tan had in recent days drawn flak for his occasional references on Facebook to “pretty girls”, “pretty joggers” and “pretty slim girls”. A TikTok video that compiled some of these posts has been seen more than 338,000 times since it was put up over the weekend. His past comments have also made the rounds on platforms such as Reddit.

His dismissal on Monday of criticisms over his posts drew a response from the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) that questioned whether the issuance of a certificate of eligibility for him to contest the election was tacit approval of behaviour that objectifies women.

The Presidential Election Committee said in a statement on Monday night that the issuance of a certificate to Mr Tan did not amount to an endorsement of his social media posts.

On Tuesday, Mr Tan said the posts had been put up over a period of 10 years, and had been viewed by more than 100,000 people with “no one” expressing any discomfort over his remarks.

“On this election, suddenly somebody... says ‘I feel uncomfortable’. But there are more than 100,000 people who watched the posts over 10 years. Why do you feel uncomfortable now?” he asked.

Mr Tan said it was “a concerted effort to smear” him.

Asked who he thought was behind such an effort, he said: “They are most likely my competitors.”