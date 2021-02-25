Parliament: FromThe Gallery

Tackling inequality and ageism, and a case for more transparency

Several MPs called for looking at introducing some form of unemployment insurance

Each year, Budget debates follow a time-honoured ritual: Both sides of the House acknowledge what is good about the measures announced, then proceed to throw elbows over the adequacy and effectiveness of each measure.

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh fired the first salvo yesterday as Leader of the Opposition. He pointed out that among rental housing residents surveyed for a group's recent study of its beneficiaries, the median household income from work dropped by 69 per cent to just $500 post-Covid-19.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 25, 2021, with the headline 'Tackling inequality and ageism, and a case for more transparency '.
