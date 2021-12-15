Sylvia Lim left Raeesah's case to Pritam

Workers' Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim said she had left the handling of Ms Raeesah Khan's lie in Parliament to WP chief Pritam Singh, as he was the closest among party leaders to her.

This was despite having known about the lie since August, and that it was a serious matter that had to be addressed, said a special report released yesterday.

Ms Lim also told the Committee of Privileges (COP) that while Mr Singh had told Ms Khan it was for her to decide what to say on Oct 4, she "cannot fathom" him asking Ms Khan to choose between lying again and telling the truth.