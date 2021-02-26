Support battered construction sector by providing more subsidies, urges MP

More help is needed for the construction sector, which was greatly affected by the pandemic last year, said Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang).

He told Parliament yesterday that while the Jobs Support Scheme has been extended for hard-hit industries - including the built environment sector which will receive the wage subsidies until June - more support is needed for construction firms.

"Many firms with existing projects must cope with rising costs and labour shortage as a result of the pandemic," he said. "Some foreign workers had returned home. Yet the new arrivals are tightly controlled."

Employers also have to pay for workers' accommodation and swab tests. "I urge the Government to consider providing subsidies as all these amount to increased labour costs and costs of contracts," he said.

He added that the Government can also reduce foreign worker levies, given that safe distancing measures have impacted productivity at work sites.

Priority could be given to local construction firms for public projects. "We need to give local construction firms opportunities to develop their own expertise and grow such that Singapore will not stagnate even in times of crisis," he said.

This can in turn create an "economic multiplier" effect, whereby investments circulate locally and boost economic activity and employment, he added.

He also suggested the Government can establish certification programmes and a public database of companies that qualify for such preferential treatment. This is to ensure fairness and transparency.

"Implementing specific definitions for local preference eligibility, establishing well-developed goals, clear tracking and reporting will help to ensure that the policies are effective."