Sufficient capacity under temporary electricity scheme for firms: Minister

At least 300 megawatt (MW) of power capacity was still available for businesses looking to take up one-month fixed price plans that cushion them from volatility in the energy market, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng yesterday.

He was responding to Workers' Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC), who asked if such contracts under the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme (Trecs) had been oversubscribed for March and whether the Government plans to increase capacity for April and May.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) had rolled out Trecs in January to help non-residential accounts consuming 4 megawatt-hour (MWh) or more get fixed-price plans from power generation companies (gencos).

This came after electricity prices here started soaring due to the global energy crunch, and consumers were abandoned by six electricity retailers exiting the market.

Two others prematurely terminated some contracts.

Concerns over Singapore's energy security and increasing electricity prices have grown as oil and gas prices rise amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Feb 14, Dr Tan had said that at least 200MW of contracts under Trecs was still available and extended the scheme till May.

Power capacity offered under Trecs varies each month. For February, non-residential accounts could apply for about 600MW of power capacity, after EMA doubled capacity due to oversubscription.

Yesterday, Mr Giam noted that a business in his constituency failed to sign up for a Trecs plan despite having applied once the contracting window opened on Feb 15.

Responding with an update on the power capacity available for March as at Feb 28, Dr Tan said EMA is monitoring the take-up rate of Trecs on a "tight basis" and offered to look into why the business in question could not secure a contract.

He added that EMA will ensure there is sufficient capacity under Trecs for March, April and May.

EMA has also been negotiating with other gencos to provide for longer fixed price contracts of between six months and three years, he said.

Sembcorp Power and Keppel Electric have started offering such longer contracts for large electricity users at rates below Trecs.

The rate for the two-year and three-year contracts, for instance, are priced at 25 cents per kWh. This is cheaper than the rate under Trecs of 39.9 cents per kWh for March.

These long-term contracts will be available to non-residential accounts with an average monthly consumption of 4MWh to 50MWh.

Mr Giam also asked what measures the authority had to enhance Singapore's energy security and stabilise the wholesale electricity market.

Dr Tan said EMA is working on various measures to ensure there is no disruption to Singapore's electricity supply, including negotiating electricity imports and monitoring the nation's standby facilities.

Responding to Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) on whether the ministry will consider mandating that all gencos join Trecs, Dr Tan said the scheme is meant to be a short-term measure.

A one-month contract under Trecs offers companies flexibility to hedge for a month and take proactive steps to secure fixed price plans when stability returns to the market, he said.

"Because the prices are quite high today, if they lock themselves in for long term, and if the price should ease off after that, then it will be very difficult for them to justify the increased costs moving forward."