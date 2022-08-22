Strong, resilient Malay/Muslim community makes for stronger nation

A strong and resilient Malay/Muslim community makes for a stronger and more resilient Singapore, as it navigates an increasingly uncertain and complex world.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that the community has forged a distinctive and confident Singaporean Malay/Muslim identity, which has integrated deeply into the Republic's multiracial society.

Speaking in Malay during his National Day Rally speech yesterday, he said: "The contributions of the Malay/Muslim community during the pandemic are testament to our society's progress and success, reflecting how integrated we all are in Singapore's multiracial, multi-religious society."

He noted the steady progress the community has made on socio-economic issues over the decades, and lauded the strong network of organisations committed to the development of the Malay community, including the self-help group Mendaki.

He said Mendaki, which is marking its 40th anniversary in October, had since its inception helped the community focus on education as the key to socio-economic progress.

Over the past decade, almost 500 people have received the Mendaki Excellence awards, which are given to those who attain degrees with first-class honours, said PM Lee, adding that only a handful of the awards were given in Mendaki's first 10 years.

"Better academic performance has led to better jobs, with more Malay/Muslims in professional roles, higher incomes and having better lives," he said.

On cultural and spiritual factors, he said the Malay/Muslim community has benefited from strong religious leadership.

Practical guidance by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore and asatizah (religious teachers) here has helped the community adapt its religious practices to Singapore's "constantly changing and complex circumstances".

He said these include adjusting Friday prayer arrangements and deferring the haj pilgrimage for two years in a row because of Covid-19.

PM Lee also pointed to the contributions of the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), which has worked to rehabilitate radicalised individuals and guide the community on the correct interpretation and practice of Islam.

"They not only protected our Muslim community from extremist ideologies, but helped to maintain trust and confidence towards our multiracial, multi-religious society," he added.

PM Lee singled out co-chairmen Ustaz Hasbi Hassan and Ustaz Ali Mohamed, who will be retiring as the RRG's co-chairman at the end of this month, for showing "strong leadership, courage, and commitment".

PM Lee noted that as a multiracial society, Singapore needs to deal with sensitive issues in a way that preserves society's racial and religious harmony.

He said the decision last year to allow Muslim nurses in public hospitals to wear the headscarf with their uniforms was years in the making and took a lot of quiet engagement, dialogue, preparation and understanding from all parties, and not just the Malay/Muslim community.

The Prime Minister said that from time to time, there will be other sensitive issues but they must be addressed in the same manner.

"This requires mutual understanding across all groups, and the willingness to give and take, and work together.

"Only then can every group have the space to maintain its religious and cultural practices, and get on harmoniously together," he said.