Strong bonds between China, ASEAN show way forward amid global uncertainty, says PM Wong

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that ASEAN and China have a shared and abiding interest to work closely together.

MANILA - In a global environment marked by sharper geopolitical tensions and rising trade barriers, the strong bonds between China and ASEAN show another way forward that is based on cooperation and win-win partnership, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Nov 16 as South-east Asian leaders met Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Speaking at the 29th ASEAN-China Summit in the Philippine capital, PM Wong said ASEAN and China have a shared and abiding interest to work closely together, find common ground, and deliver practical and mutually beneficial outcomes for the peace and prosperity of the region.

“Going forward…we should set our ambition higher,” he said, citing Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto who spoke before him.

“We must work even more closely together to strengthen mutual understanding and trust, and find new opportunities for collaboration.”

In his speech, PM Wong outlined three areas for cooperation, and said Singapore is committed to take this very important relationship forward as the incoming ASEAN chair.

The first is to continue to keep the region peaceful and stable.

In this regard, China has been a valued and active partner through its consistent support for ASEAN-led mechanisms, including the East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus.

“These interactions have helped to build trust and understanding,” he said.

ASEAN looks forward to the expeditious conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) on the South China Sea that is in accordance with international law and which safeguards the rights and interests of all parties using the waters, he added.

Overlapping territorial claims by China, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei in the sea have been a source of tensions and maritime confrontations.

Manila had set a deadline for the COC agreement to be reached by the end of 2026, but on Nov 15 it announced that negotiators had just fallen short, with a provisional agreement on roughly 80 per cent of the draft text.

The second area of collaboration is to press ahead with building economic bridges and to promote openness and integration, such as through the upgraded ASEAN-China Free Trade Area 3.0 which will enter into force this December, said PM Wong.

China and ASEAN have been each other’s largest trading partner for several consecutive years, with bilateral trade surpassing US$1 trillion in 2025.

PM Wong noted that officials from both sides are working on streamlining customs procedures and simplifying certification requirements, which will give businesses greater confidence to invest and grow in each other’s markets.

Liberalising the ASEAN-China Air Transport Agreement will also improve connectivity and further boost these efforts, he added.

The third area for ASEAN and China to work together is to emphasise practical cooperation in new areas, especially in the digital domain where China is among the world’s most advanced countries.

PM Wong said there is considerable potential to deepen digital connectivity - with ASEAN having concluded the region-wide Digital Economy Framework Agreement - and to strengthen cooperation on the responsible development and adoption of artificial intelligence.

He welcomed China’s proposal to designate 2027 as the Year of ASEAN-China AI Cooperation, noting that China is a leader in AI applications while ASEAN has the potential and interest to harness the technology to transform its economies.

Premier Li, in his opening remarks at the meeting, highlighted the long history of friendly exchanges between China and Asean. This tradition has not been affected by international instability and both sides continue to support win-win cooperation, he added.

“Although various international trade and economic restrictions have increased significantly, we firmly uphold multilateralism and promote free trade to continuously expand cooperation,” he added, speaking in Mandarin.

He called on the leaders to write new chapters in China-ASEAN cooperation.

PM Wong thanked the Chinese leader for his personal commitment to the ASEAN-China relationship, especially as the two sides mark 35 years of dialogue relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2026.

Premier Li has been attending the annual ASEAN summit meetings since 2023, the year he became China’s head of government.

PM Wong said: “As the incoming ASEAN Chair, Singapore is committed to taking this very important relationship forward.

“I look forward to working with Premier Li and my ASEAN colleagues on this shared endeavour.”