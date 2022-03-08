Stop comparing results, see tests as way to help students improve: Chan

Society must rethink its mindset towards tests and examinations, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday, even as the education system makes shifts to discourage students from comparing their results with others.

Fundamentally, what makes tests stressful is a matter of perspective, he said in response to MPs' suggestions to scrap the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and replace it with a through-train programme to secondary school.

"If we truly want our exams to be less stressful, we need to reorientate our perspective (about) why we test," said Mr Chan, adding that tests are meant to help students know their own weaknesses and strengths, and how to improve.

"But if we get this wrong, if the reason for testing is to compare with other people... then any test will be stressful," he said.

Going forward, tests will be less about rote memory work and more about applying concepts students have learnt and creating solutions, said Mr Chan.

He added that there is no one right point to test all students, whose needs are diverse.

"But to the extent that we can, we will find that point - be it PSLE or otherwise - to cater to the bulk of our students," he said, giving the assurance that how a student fares at a single time point in his life does not define his future.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has made several changes to reduce the national fixation with academic grades and tests, and to help students find joy in learning.

Mr Chan told Parliament yesterday that schools will remove mid-year examinations for all primary and secondary school students by next year, building on earlier efforts to give them space to develop their interests, and to focus on their learning and less on marks.

Mid-year examinations were scrapped for Primary 3, Primary 5, Secondary 1 and Secondary 3 students in the past three years.

Progressive changes were made for pupils in Primary 1 and Primary 2, who now do not have any tests and exams, and are not given grades.

Mr Chan said these changes have made a positive impact, as schools and teachers can better pace and deepen students' learning.

"They use ongoing assessments to identify what students have mastered and the areas they have difficulties with. Students also focus more on their learning and less on marks," he added.

The MOE said that schools can choose to remove the mid-year exams for any of the remaining levels this year, if they are ready to do so.

This will free up about three weeks of curriculum time per level for teachers to use more varied and engaging ways of learning.

Currently, more than a third of secondary schools have cut their Secondary 2 mid-year exams, and about one in 14 primary schools has done so for Primary 4 mid-year exams.

Mr Chan said that the removal of mid-year exams will give more space to developing life skills such as dealing with failure and adaptability, in response to Mr Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten), who had asked how schools will instil in students such abilities beyond book smarts.

Schools will continue to use a range of assessments and activities to evaluate students' learning, and provide feedback and guidance through regular assignments.

To create more space for students to explore their interests, MOE is also reviewing curriculum content and assessment demand, said Mr Chan.

The curriculum must be diverse enough to cater to students' abilities and needs, he added.

"Our teachers must have the ability to pick and choose from a menu of options and customise them to suit the diverse and respective needs of our students."

These moves, he said, seek to bring about a cultural shift where students are intrinsically motivated to learn and worry less about comparing with others.

In the end, the purpose of exam results is to help point students towards certain opportunities and pathways, he added.

"And it is not about everybody going to a particular school that is deemed as most popular or most successful," he said.

Acknowledging the stress of exams, Mr Chan said: "I am under no illusion that exams will have some stress, and I must also qualify that it is not our aim to remove all stress from our children.

"Our aim is to make sure that we stretch our students appropriately - not too much, not too little."