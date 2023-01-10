Stocks of common medicines for fever, cough and cold are up again: MOH

SINGAPORE – Stocks of some common medications used to treat fever, cough and cold, which were in short supply towards the end of last year, have improved as demand has moderated, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary.

Due to a higher incidence of viral infections, there were temporary localised shortages of specific brands of medicines used to treat fever, cough and cold towards the end of 2022, he told Parliament on Tuesday. But overall, Singapore’s medical supplies, including oximeters and oxygenators, have been adequate to meet demand in the past year.

As Covid-19 becomes endemic and people treat it like other illnesses, there will also be fewer chances of panic-buying taking place, he said in response to a question from Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC).

Dr Janil added that the routine use of mucolytics and expectorants is not necessary for most people, who have healthy lungs and baseline good health, when dealing with an illness such as Covid-19.

“There is no necessity to purchase branded medication. A variety of generic preparations will do the job just as well,” he said.