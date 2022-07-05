Parliament

Stiffer fines, longer jail terms for illegal wildlife traffickers

New safeguards will be introduced to protect identity of informers who help with probes

Updated
Published
4 min ago

A law that aims to stamp out wildlife trafficking in Singapore was strengthened yesterday, with stiffer penalties for those found guilty.

Under changes to the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, the maximum jail term for individuals involved in the illegal wildlife trade has tripled from two years to six, while the new maximum fine has increased from $50,000 per species to $100,000 per specimen.

Companies found trafficking endangered species would also face higher fines and longer prison sentences, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How told Parliament yesterday.

This is because corporations generally have more resources and the means to move larger quantities of illegally traded species listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites).

Species on Appendix I of Cites - an international treaty that aims to protect endangered plants and animals - include animals on the brink of extinction, such as Asian elephants and pangolins.

International trade in these creatures is permitted only in exceptional circumstances.

Offenders found guilty of trafficking species listed on Cites Appendix II - which include species such as hippopotamuses - and Appendix III species, such as foxes, will also face higher fines of up to $50,000 for each specimen, up from a maximum of $50,000 for each species.

Trade is allowed for wildlife species listed on Appendix II, but this is strictly controlled to ensure their survival.

Wild animals and plants listed on Appendix III refer to species that are protected in at least one country.

The amended law also imposes a maximum jail term of four years for such offenders, up from two. Corporations that trade Appendix II and III species face fines of up to $100,000 per specimen and imprisonment of up to six years.

New safeguards will also be introduced to protect the identity of informers. This is to encourage more individuals to come forward and provide information regarding illegal wildlife trade, which will help facilitate investigations by the National Parks Board (NParks).

The amendments to the law would ensure that penalties issued are proportionate to the offence, and further deter illegal trade of wildlife both internationally and domestically, said NParks in a statement yesterday.

NParks' enforcement powers will also be strengthened so that it can tackle illegal wildlife trade more effectively.

These changes will further deter illegal wildlife trade as would-be smugglers could lose additional cargo that was used to commit the offence, said NParks.

Mr Tan said the threat of illegal wildlife trade is constantly evolving, and that its profitability has led to smugglers constantly finding new loopholes for exploitation.

While demand for wild animals and their parts is not as rampant in Singapore as it is elsewhere in Asia, the Republic has long been called out by the international conservation community for not doing more to control the transit of such items through the country.

For example, wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic had in its 2020 report identified Singapore as a key transit hub for the rest of South-east Asia, a prominent market for illegal wildlife trade.

This is because the Republic's maximum jail term of two years for wildlife crime was one of the lowest among Asean member states, with the regional average at about eight years, the report said.

While Cites governs mainly the international trade in wild animals and their parts, the amended law will also align penalties for illegal domestic trade in Cites-listed species with international requirements, said Mr Tan.

For instance, hybrid animals, which are a cross between Cites and non-Cites species, will, under the new law, be treated as full Cites species. These include the Bengal cat, which is a cross between the wild Asian leopard cat - a Cites-listed species - and a domestic cat. With the new law, domestic trade of the Bengal cat would also require permits.

MPs call for tougher measures that target syndicates, online trade

Three MPs who spoke on the illegal wildlife trade issue in Parliament yesterday welcomed the amendments to the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, but said the law could be further strengthened to combat the illegal wildlife trade.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) proposed recategorising illegal wildlife trafficking as serious offences under the Organised Crime Act (OCA). This would target syndicates and masterminds behind these large-scale operations, rather than the runners, he said.

He said including wildlife trade offences under the OCA gives the authorities more tools to investigate these kingpins, who would otherwise evade punishment under the framework of the Endangered Species Act.

Mr Ng noted that for an offence to be classified under the OCA, it must meet two criteria. It must pose a serious threat to public safety and security in Singapore, and be associated with organised crime in Singapore.

Wildlife trafficking could introduce zoonotic diseases - such as Covid-19 and monkeypox, making it a threat to human health, and it could also introduce invasive species that threaten native wildlife, he added. Moreover, wildlife crime cases have also been connected to offences such as corruption, drug trafficking and money laundering, he said.

Mr Ng also pointed out that the sheer size and value of animal-part seizures at local borders also point to the possibility of organised crime.

Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) suggested using a reverse-listing model that would make "no trade" the default, in order to thwart illegal wildlife trade, especially as many threatened species may take years to make it into the Cites listing.

A reverse-listing model would require traders to produce proof of sustainable trade, and could also incorporate a default ban on newly discovered species for a period of time, so as to allow time for the species to be listed on Cites - if the facts so warrant.

Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) called on the Government to do more to investigate and conduct enforcement measures on illegal wildlife trade in the digital realm.

In response, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said the industry has been cooperative and committed to preventing the illegal sale of these products.

He added that the National Parks Board works closely with the Singapore Police Force to extract information from digital devices that may be helpful in their investigations.

Cheryl Tan

