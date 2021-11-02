Stamps launched to mark 50 years of five-power defence pact

Military chiefs from the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) member-nations commemorated 50 years of the defence pact yesterday with the launch of a set of commemorative stamps.

A commemoration plaque and a new flag were also unveiled at a ceremony held via videoconference with the leaders, said the Ministry of Defence.

The FPDA was formalised on Nov 1, 1971, between Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore.

The four illustrated stamps depict the strong ties fostered among the military and defence establishments of the five countries tied to the agreement, said Singapore Post.

Drawings on the stamps showcase the deployment of air, land and sea assets from all five militaries in FPDA exercises, SingPost added.

The FPDA was formed to protect former British colonies Malaysia and Singapore after the British withdrew from east of the Suez Canal.

At that time, both nations faced external threats amid aggression from other countries and turmoil in South-east Asia.

The five countries in the FPDA agreed to consult one another immediately in the event of armed threats or attacks on Malaysia or Singapore.

The pact has been strengthened over the years in non-conventional areas such as counter-terrorism, maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to keep pace with the changing security landscape, SingPost said.

The five nations have also included cyber security in the FPDA exercises.

Defence chiefs of the member-nations attended the online ceremony yesterday to commemorate and reaffirm their commitment to the pact.

Singapore's Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, said: "We have progressed from small-scale, single-service exercises to high-end, joint-integrated exercises that have provided excellent opportunities for our militaries to learn from one another, build friendships, and deepen our people-to-people ties.

"I am confident that the FPDA will continue to grow to greater heights in the coming decades."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Oct 21 that the FPDA needs to remain nimble amid a challenging environment.

"There will be new threats and geopolitical shifts that upend our operating assumptions and expectations," he said in a speech to defence ministers from the FPDA during a virtual joint call before the 11th edition of the pact's defence ministers' meeting.

The stamp sets are available at all post offices, philatelic stores, including outlets in Tampines and The Fullerton Hotel, and at shop.singpost.com

Each set costs $3.30 and comprises stamps valued at between 30 cents and $1.40.