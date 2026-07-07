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Spot checks necessary for nursing homes to take adequate corrective action, sustain improvements: Tan Kiat How

Windsor Convalescent Home in Pasir Panjang was found to have repeatedly flouted health and safety rules.

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SINGAPORE – While spot checks are necessary to ensure nursing homes take adequate corrective actions and sustain improvements, Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How said it is impossible to “eradicate and prevent recurrence of lapses”.

Speaking to the House on July 7, Tan, who is also Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, said as part of its regulatory oversight over providers, the Ministry of Health (MOH) conducts regular and periodic audits, special thematic reviews and inspections on nursing homes.

These include off-cycle audits in response to feedback and complaints, to ensure resident safety. This approach ensures that shortcomings and lapses in homes “are addressed and rectified in a timely way”, he said.

WP MP Fadli Fawzi (Aljunied GRC) had asked if there are any plans to strengthen the regulatory regime for nursing homes to ensure that systemic lapses similar to those identified at the Windsor Convalescent Home do not recur at any other nursing home.

Tan said: “The great majority of nursing homes placed on closer monitoring take adequate corrective actions and sustain the improvements.

“However, if the gaps are serious, repeated and there is a lack of serious effort to rectify them, such as in the case of Windsor Convalescent Home and LC Nursing Home, MOH will have to escalate our measures.

“These two cases of licence revocation are therefore an outcome of the regulatory framework working as intended.”

A year after it had cleaned up its act when it was caught out for health and safety lapses, Windsor Convalescent Home in Pasir Panjang was found to be flouting the rules once again in the latest audit in April.

It lost its licence due to serious lapses that put resident safety at risk, and for failing to ensure proper infection control, among multiple issues. It was given four months to transfer residents to other nursing homes.

Similarly, LC Nursing Home, located at 2 Jalan Ulu Siglap, was found to have “serious and systemic lapses” in complying with Healthcare Services Act (HCSA) requirements, MOH said.

LC Nursing Home was found to have “serious and systemic lapses” in complying with Healthcare Services Act requirements, MOH said. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Tan told Parliament the two cases of licence revocation were an outcome of a thematic audit in response to previous identified non-compliances.

It focused on compliance with infection prevention and control practices, and basic custodial and nursing care, for selected higher-risk operators.

“After the gaps were first identified, operators were given an opportunity to rectify the lapses, during which we intensified our monitoring of and engagement with the operators.

“When we ascertained that the remediation efforts were inadequate or were not sustained for the two operators, we revoked their licences and arranged for Vanguard Healthcare to step in,” he said.

Tan said both MOH and the Agency for Integrated Care will be sharing the findings of the recent audits, as well as the available manpower training and grant support, with the nursing home sector to help it maintain an appropriate standard of care.

As for claims and compensations, he said his ministry’s regulatory framework looks at assessing the homes’ care delivery practices and protocols, ensuring they abide by the Healthcare Services Act.

“MOH is unable to coordinate private claims from residents or their families against the nursing home,” he added.