S'pore's teen ISA case a wake-up call on 'rabbit hole' of far-right ideology, say observers

SINGAPORE - It starts as innocuously as following a faith-based fitness influencer, whose well-meaning health tips and pointers online come mixed with anti-vaccine suspicions, political views and conspiracy theories. You take it in wholesale, and the next thing you know, you are angry at best - and radicalised at worst.

"It's shockingly easy to go down the rabbit hole," said former Nominated MP Kuik Shiao-Yin, who painted this scenario of how a Singaporean Christian might fall prey to far-right extremism.

On Wednesday (Jan 27), the Internal Security Department (ISD) announced that a local Protestant teenager influenced by such ideology had been detained under the Internal Security Act for planning to murder Muslims at two mosques.

Observers told The Straits Times that to forestall such cases, more resources had to go to helping youth think critically, and greater educational emphasis on interreligious and intercultural understanding was needed.

Islamophobia, xenophobia, nationalism and white supremacy are some beliefs held by far-right extremists, said S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) researcher Kyler Ong.

The detained student, who is 16, had imbibed ideology that said Christians were being supplanted by Muslims in societies like in Europe, and saw Islam as a threat.

Ms Kuik, who is Christian, explained that such beliefs are propagated by some in the high-profile evangelical church movement in the United States which commands much attention globally, including in Singapore.

Some of these American leaders frame their spiritual messages through a politically aggressive approach that is "dangerous and dishonest"; combined with a social media tsunami fomenting isolation and polarisation, the result is a perfect storm, said Ms Kuik.

This culminated in the events of Jan 6, which saw supporters of former president Donald Trump lay siege to the US Capitol building.

RSIS senior fellow Raffaello Pantucci said the ideology also taps instincts both grand - a sense of identity - and primal, such as anger and resentment. "The rage against specific communities is just the expression," he said. "All of which means it is possible to find some isolated individuals who might be attracted, even in a place like Singapore."

Mr Mohamed Imran Mohamed Taib from the Centre for Interfaith Understanding noted that the right-wing movement was now truly globalised. "What is happening in the US, for example, enters the imagination of communities here who may not be critically informed or lack avenues to discuss issues beyond their presumptions."

Online echo chambers

The experts also warned of the accelerating perils of online echo chambers in transmitting extreme right-wing ideas, immortalising high-profile terrorists and inspiring copycat attacks - and the susceptibility of youth to such forces.

RSIS' Ms Ong said the rapid proliferation of new platforms such as TikTok provided different - and easier - ways for impressionable youth to be exposed and recruited.

The detained youth had plotted to strike on March 15, the second anniversary of the Christchurch, New Zealand terror attack on two mosques that killed 51 people by Brenton Tarrant, who he admired and wished to imitate.

Mr Muhammad Faizal Abdul Rahman from the Centre of Excellence for National Security at RSIS noted that the student detainee had hatched his plans in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, when people were spending more time online. The Internet had also aided nearly every step in his scheme - from target surveillance to procuring materials and researching tactics.

Associate Professor Kumar Ramakrishna, who heads the International Centre for Political Violence and Terrorism Research at RSIS, said details of the plan - from thinking he could learn how to drive from the Internet, and trying to buy a gun online - suggested a certain naivete and brand of misguided youthful bravado.

"While reports thus far indicate that he acted alone, it would be useful to know if he was ever active in any online virtual community of far-right extremists," he added.

Mr Pantucci said it was a tall order for the authorities to navigate a confusing and diffuse spread of networks and ideas online.

"There's the problem that once a group is booted off one platform, it will migrate to another," he said. "This is going to be a constant game of whack-a-mole which governments will have to play.

"But it is also a case of working with companies to make sure they are keeping on top of the way that ideologies and groups are evolving online."

Need to check blindspots

Mr Faizal suggested stepping up efforts in teaching youth how to process and filter potentially harmful ideas.

Senior analyst Jasminder Singh, also from RSIS, said the different faiths could facilitate more interactions between their youth, to help correct wrong perceptions and improve appreciation of one another - while expanding on common ground such as shared humanity and Singaporean identity.

Mr Imran said it was key to cultivate more curiosity towards perceived differences. "When we don't do that, we live with our multiple blindspots. These are moments of ignorance and prejudice."

Mr Pantucci viewed Singapore's current approach to rehabilitating detainees through a blend of religious and psychological counselling and mentoring, tailored to the individual, as largely effective.

But as Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said on Wednesday: "In the end, they have to succeed only once, but ISD has to succeed every single time."

In a note on Facebook shortly after news of the young man broke, Ms Kuik said: "Let's not assume there isn't at least one other young (or older) Singaporean Christian out there who is not reading, believing and self-radicalising themselves along the same online black hole that this vulnerable 16-year-old boy had wandered into... Let this be enough of a wake-up call."