S'pore's fiscal system must be fair and inclusive: Minister

Even as it seeks to raise revenues to meet growing spending needs, Singapore must insist on "keeping faith" with both current and future generations through a fiscal structure that is fair, inclusive and progressive, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

The goods and services tax (GST) has a key role to play in this, he indicated.

"We have designed our system on the principle of collective responsibility," Mr Wong told Parliament in underlining why Singapore needs to raise the broad-based consumption levy from 7 per cent to 9 per cent.

"Those who have greater means bear a higher burden, and they draw less on government support… Those with fewer means carry a lighter share, but they still contribute something and, in return, they receive more benefits from the Government," he said in a 1½-hour speech wrapping up three days of debate during which 64 MPs spoke.

The House yesterday endorsed this year's $109 billion Budget, including plans to raise the GST rate in two stages - by 1 percentage point on Jan 1, 2023, and by a further 1 percentage point on Jan 1, 2024.

Opposition members objected to these plans. Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh recorded his party's dissent, saying "no offset package lasts forever" in reference to a $6.6 billion raft of measures to help cushion the blow of the GST hike.

Mr Wong noted yesterday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would have an impact on the global economy and Singapore's growth and inflation may be affected, too.

"If the situation worsens, we will not hesitate to take further actions to protect jobs and to help households and businesses deal with increased costs," he said.

He reiterated that an increase in healthcare and social spending would be unavoidable, given Singapore's rapidly ageing population. To fund these pressing revenue needs, the GST increase cannot be pushed back any further.

Rejecting suggestions to make the wealthy, large companies and future generations pay more tax in lieu of raising the GST, he said Singapore cannot sustain a system where the bulk of the tax burden is borne by a small group.

He also said the opposition MPs' criticisms of the GST offsets being temporary and the tax hike disproportionately affecting the poor were "misguided claims", given the schemes to ensure the effective rate for the lower-income remain unchanged.

Mr Wong also promised that the Government would continually review and update its system of taxes and transfers, to mitigate the pressures of social inequalities.

Mr Singh later rose to point out that since the GST hike was first announced in 2018, global events like the pandemic have pushed inflation to its highest in years. "Is this a reasonable thing to do in these circumstances?" he asked of the tax hike.

Acknowledging that it was a very difficult decision to make in view of concerns over rising prices, Mr Wong said this was why the GST hike was delayed and staggered over two steps. "If indeed inflation turns out to be more persistent and higher than expected, which may happen, we will deal with that decisively," he said.

Raising GST is not a popular move, Mr Wong said. "Certainly not for my first Budget as Finance Minister. But I have a responsibility to do what's right, and what's in the best interest of all Singaporeans. Not what's politically expedient now," he said.

"I have confidence that Singaporeans can instinctively sense if any Budget is not worthy of them and fails to renew their trust in the Government, in each other, and in the future," Mr Wong concluded.