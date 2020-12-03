S'poreans invited to share hopes and views on Budget

The Ministry of Finance has invited Singaporeans to share their views and hopes for the upcoming Budget, slated to be unveiled next February. They can do so until Jan 8 next year, through various channels.

Government feedback unit Reach will have virtual and physical listening points set up at high-traffic areas, while the People's Association and its grassroots organisations will reach out to Singaporeans via virtual engagement platforms such as Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews.

Details of the physical listening points can be found on the Reach Budget 2021 microsite, while details about Ask Kopi Kakis can be found at www.go.gov.sg/ shareyourviews2021

Themes and questions to be covered include those on the economy, workforce, society and community, a safe and smart nation, and environmental sustainability.

ADAPTING OUR WAY OF LIFE TO BE A SAFE AND SMART NATION

Singapore evolved and adapted its strategy to keep Covid-19 under control, and had to step up digital adoption to ensure people remain connected.

Questions include: How can Singapore continue to strengthen links with other countries while protecting its people? And how can the Republic encourage and accelerate digital adoption?

EMERGING STRONGER AS AN ECONOMY

Singapore remains in a good position to identify and respond to new economic opportunities.

Questions include: How can businesses transform and thrive in a post-Covid-19 world? And how can a resilient workforce be built to support the economy?

EMERGING STRONGER AS A WORKFORCE

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated economic transformation, and older workers, lower-wage workers and gig workers have been particularly affected.

Questions include: How should the workforce be equipped with the skills to stay relevant? And how can the Government, employers and lower-wage workers work together to uplift workers' incomes in a meaningful and sustainable way?

EMERGING STRONGER AS A SOCIETY AND COMMUNITY

The pandemic has posed greater challenges to vulnerable groups. At the same time, there has been a deepened sense of solidarity and a greater momentum in giving.

Questions include: How can stronger partnerships be encouraged across the Government, businesses and the community to support vulnerable groups more effectively?

BUILDING A GREEN AND SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

There can be collaboration between the Government, community and businesses to make Singapore a liveable city, promote the sustainability agenda, and tackle the effects of climate change.

Questions include: What are the new areas where the Government can partner businesses and citizens to improve liveability and promote environmental, resource, and climate sustainability?