S'pore vulnerable yet resilient to China influence operations: Report

A terrorist attack targeting ethnic Chinese and triggering inter-communal unrest here, serving as a pretext for China's intervention. Beijing's use of Malaysian-based intermediaries to conduct disinformation operations against Singapore, to exploit the city state's closeness with its neighbour.

These are examples of how Singapore's structural vulnerabilities could be targeted and exploited by China, a French think-tank said in a report last week.

The Institute for Strategic Research at France's Military School, or Irsem, observed that Singapore has been able to resist and defend against Chinese influence "skilfully", with the counter-narrative of a single national identity.

"Singapore, which has an ambivalent relationship with China, a mixture of both closeness and distrust, has several characteristics that make it a particularly vulnerable target and, at the same time, particularly resilient to Chinese influence," it said.

The 646-page document, titled "Chinese influence operations: a Machiavellian moment", describes how China is ramping up attempts to infiltrate and coerce states around the world through a mix of overt and covert means.

The Chinese Embassy in France on Sept 22 responded by slamming the report as a "stigmatisation operation" against China.

Authored by Chinese politics and foreign affairs experts Paul Charon and Jean-Baptiste Jeangene Vilmer, the Irsem report contains case studies on Taiwan, Sweden, Canada and Singapore.

The chapter on Singapore noted that its primary vulnerability was its multi-ethnic and inter-communal society - both an asset and a lever that could easily be used by an ill-intentioned third party.

Irsem said the main narratives conveyed by Beijing's influence operations include how Singapore is a Chinese country that is part of and should be loyal to "Greater China"; a small state that cannot afford to be arrogant and alienate the Chinese giant; lacks a strong leader since the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong underestimating the importance of ties with Beijing; is too close to the United States, which is the past while China is the future, and it is in Singapore's interest to align with Beijing; and should not get involved in the South China Sea debate.

The widespread use of English and Chinese here also makes Singapore all the more penetrable by external actors, said the report.

"Its dependence on imports for all essential goods; its strained relationship with Malaysia - itself vulnerable to radical Islam and more or less aligned with Beijing - are other vulnerabilities likely to be exploited," said Irsem, citing precedents of Malaysian Chinese groups producing disinformation content against Taiwan.

The report pointed to the role of Chinese clan associations in preserving Chinese identity and kinship, and estimated that at least 20,000 Chinese were naturalised as citizens in Singapore each year.

"These Chinese newcomers, who maintain their networks in mainland China, are an additional vector of influence," said Irsem.

Younger Singaporeans, meanwhile, are primarily influenced by Beijing's economic and professional opportunities. Irsem also said China could rely on influential "spokesmen" in Singapore.

It detailed the 2016 impounding of the Singapore Army's Terrex vehicles in Hong Kong while en route home from Taiwan; the 2017 expulsion of China-born academic Huang Jing for trying to influence Singapore officials; and the recent detention of Singaporean Dickson Yeo for spying.

Irsem said the Terrex saga led to online disinformation and influence campaigns pushing the narrative that Singapore must "stay in its place", and suggested that a 2018 hacking of Health Ministry data was a response to the Huang case, with the aim of finding compromising information on PM Lee.

These episodes "contributed to the growing awareness of the Singaporean authorities and public opinion of the vulnerability of the city state to Chinese influence or even interference", said the report. "Since then, the issue has increasingly been raised publicly."

It added that "despite Beijing's efforts, there is very little cultural penetration", as Singapore's Government was aware of its vulnerabilities and the threats to national unity, and regularly acts on these.