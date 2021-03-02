S'pore urges Myanmar to halt use of lethal force, free Suu Kyi

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday called on all parties in Myanmar to find a way to return to the path of democratic transition.

"We believe this can only begin if President U Win Myint, State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, and the other political detainees are immediately released," he told Parliament during the debate on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' budget.

At least 18 people were killed on Sunday as the military regime that ousted the National League for Democracy and its leaders a month ago cracked down on protesters across the country.

The escalation in violence, which saw security forces using live rounds, stun grenades and tear gas on civilians, has drawn global condemnation.

"We are appalled by the use of lethal force against civilians," said Dr Balakrishnan. "We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and we hope that the injured will recover quickly. We strongly reiterate that the use of lethal weapons against unarmed civilians is inexcusable in all circumstances.

"We call on the Myanmar military authorities to exercise utmost restraint, to desist from the use of lethal force, and to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation to prevent further bloodshed, violence and death."

He also warned that prolonged instability would have serious consequences for Myanmar, Asean and the region.

"We therefore call on all parties in Myanmar to engage in discussions, and to negotiate in good faith to pursue long-term peaceful political solutions for them to achieve national reconciliation."

The minister emphasised that despite Asean's core principles of consensus and non-interference, the 10-member grouping could still play a constructive role in facilitating a return to normalcy and stability in Myanmar. "This was why Singapore strongly supported Asean's efforts from the start, including the Asean chair's statement."

The regional grouping called for "dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy" the day the military coup was staged on Feb 1.

Yesterday, Workers' Party MP Dennis Tan (Hougang) had asked for an update on Singapore's position on the crisis in Myanmar. "It is imperative for the Government to bring Singaporeans on board with what it is doing to support Asean's ability to play a practical and positive role when faced with an unfolding situation in Myanmar," he said.

Mr Tan pointed out that with South-east Asia as a focal point for intensifying competition between the US and China, any inability to respond to the Myanmar situation on Asean's part could spur further contestation among major powers.

In his reply, Dr Balakrishnan also described the recent developments in Myanmar as of grave concern to Singapore and Asean.

Asean foreign ministers will hold a special meeting today via videoconference, where the ministers will listen to the representative of the Myanmar military authorities.

Hundreds of protesters defied the crackdown and marched in several towns and cities yesterday, as Ms Suu Kyi appeared at a court hearing via videoconferencing and was charged with another two offences. Police dispersed crowds by firing tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades, and at least one person was reportedly hurt.