S’pore, UK to work together to build capacity in region

SINGAPORE - Singapore and the United Kingdom will work together to promote capacity-building in South-east Asia and the region, under an agreement their foreign ministers signed on Thursday.

The memorandum of understanding on the Singapore-UK Third Country Training Programme was signed by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who was here on his first working visit since his appointment in September.

The MOU builds on both countries’ strengths in international development cooperation, including through the sharing of best practices in sustainable development, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Cleverly also called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and met Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

PM Lee said he was pleased to welcome Mr Cleverly at the Istana, where they reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Singapore and the United Kingdom.

“We have strong economic links through the UK-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement,” said PM Lee in a Facebook post.

“We also have good people-to-people exchanges, with many Singaporeans living and studying in the United Kingdom,” he added.