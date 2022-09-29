S'pore, UK seeking to strengthen cooperation in digital economy, clean energy

SINGAPORE - Singapore and the United Kingdom are seeking to strengthen cooperation in fields such as the digital economy and clean energy.

On Thursday, a memorandum of understanding (MOU), which aims to promote capacity-building in South-east Asia and the region, was signed between the two countries.

It builds on both countries' strengths in international development cooperation, including through the sharing of best practices in sustainable development.

The MOU was signed by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who was in Singapore for his first working visit since his appointment in September.

On Thursday, Mr Cleverly also called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said he was pleased to welcome Mr Cleverly at the Istana and reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Singapore and the United Kingdom.

PM Lee said: "We have strong economic links through the UK-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement.

"We also have good people-to-people exchanges, with many Singaporeans living and studying in the United Kingdom."

During his one-day visit to Singapore, Mr Cleverly and Dr Balakrishnan exchanged views on global and regional developments.

Singapore was part of Mr Cleverly's three-day visit to East Asia which also included Japan and South Korea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Minister Balakrishnan welcomed the United Kingdom's interest to deepen its engagement of the region including through Asean.

Mr Cleverly also launched the new British Investment International Office in Singapore.