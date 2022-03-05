S'pore to nurture more high-potential local firms

Singapore will look to nurture more high-potential local firms so that they become globally competitive. It will also continue to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to develop and transform.

These strategies are key to the Republic's longer-term plan to build and sustain a vibrant ecosystem of local enterprises that are future-ready and able to seize international opportunities, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng told Parliament yesterday.

To this end, a new programme - the Singapore Global Executive Programme - will be launched in the second half of this year to help local enterprises build a pipeline of young local talent who can potentially take on regional or global leadership positions.

The programme overseen by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) will also help firms enhance their human capital capabilities and attractiveness as employers.

The programme was announced by Dr Tan during the debate on the Ministry of Trade and Industry's budget, in response to questions from MPs such as Mr Shawn Huang (Jurong GRC) and Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) on how Singapore will ensure firms have access to the talent they need.

In his speech, Dr Tan spoke about Singapore's Enterprise 2030 strategy - the Government's plan to ensure that the Republic builds and sustains an ecosystem of companies that are future-ready and able to compete globally.

He noted how the country has seen the emergence of a new generation of "local champions" over the last few years, with 22 home-grown start-ups having reached unicorn status and many firms making a name for themselves internationally.

"These are the bright spots in our enterprise landscape. We will intensify our efforts to identify, nurture and grow many more promising local enterprises," said Dr Tan.

In this aspect, the ministry will launch an initiative to cultivate a new generation of Singapore global enterprises, he said.

ESG and the Economic Development Board (EDB) will provide tailored assistance to firms with strong growth potential and global ambitions, with other resources available to support such high-potential enterprises in areas such as innovation.

A mergers and acquisitions grant to co-fund qualifying spend on Singapore-based professional and financial advisory services incurred will be launched by EDB.

Singapore will step up efforts to help SMEs in four areas - capabilities development, internationalisation, digitalisation and innovation.

Among the initiatives to upgrade enterprises' and workers' capabilities is the Partnerships for Capability Transformation, or Pact scheme, which supports the likes of co-innovation and internationalisation projects.

Dr Tan said enhanced support levels for the Pact scheme will be extended to March 31 next year.

Addressing MPs on how Singapore is helping firms on the digitalisation front, the minister highlighted how more than 80,000 firms have benefited from the SMEs Go Digital initiative, which helps SMEs adopt digital solutions for the likes of online transactions.

Firms can also tap funding support to further their development of digital capabilities.

In terms of innovation, Dr Tan reiterated the Government's commitment to sustaining investments in research, innovation and enterprise at 1 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product from 2021 to 2025 - or $25 billion.