S'pore to donate vaccines under Covax: PM Lee

Countries whose vaccination programmes are ahead should make their excess vaccine supplies available to others. Thus, Singapore intends to donate its vaccines under the multinational Covax vaccine-sharing initiative to other countries, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a virtual informal gathering of leaders from the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) members yesterday.

At the meeting chaired by New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, PM Lee said Apec economies must work together to prepare for the next pandemic, reconnect their economies and liberalise trade, and pursue new areas of growth.

