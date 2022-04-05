S'pore to conduct further studies before using nuclear energy

Developments in nuclear energy and geothermal technologies have made them more viable for Singapore, but the Republic will be conducting further studies into their safety and security before they are used here.

"Given the technical complexity of nuclear energy technologies, we will need to continue building our ability to better understand and assess their safety, security and environmental implications before we consider them for deployment in Singapore," Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan told Parliament yesterday.

"These technologies must meet stringent standards of critical infrastructure resilience in line with the international best practices of developed countries, which have experience in ensuring the safety of such power plants," he added.

Noting that many advanced geothermal and nuclear technologies are still in the research and development phase, and have not begun commercial operations, Mr Tan said the Government would need to consider the safety, reliability, affordability and environmental sustainability of new energy technologies in Singapore's context before making a decision to deploy them.

He was responding to questions filed by MPs on the Government's plans to tap these energy sources.

Their questions follow the Energy Market Authority's Energy 2050 Committee Report released on March 22, which identified these low-carbon technologies as means to bring down the country's emissions to net zero by or around 2050.

In his reply, Mr Tan said new designs with the potential to be much safer than many of the plants in operation today have been developed since the Government found that conventional large nuclear reactor technologies were not suitable in 2012.

These include small modular reactors (SMRs) and "Generation IV" nuclear technologies, which incorporate enhanced safety systems that may not be possible for older generation technologies, he said.

Some of the SMRs are also designed to cool safely and passively without requiring external systems or operator actions during emergencies, he added.

Another area of interest for Singapore to produce clean energy lies in the potential of nuclear fusion, which does not cause chain reactions and will not produce long-lived radioactive waste, said Mr Tan.

He noted that Singapore actively supports international efforts to strengthen the global nuclear safety and security architecture, which includes working with other Asean countries.

Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) questioned the decision of the Energy 2050 Committee to project that nuclear energy could supply only 10 per cent of Singapore's future energy mix.

Mr Tan noted that the target was based on a "certain set of hypothetical scenarios and assumptions" and the Government has not yet set a target for the energy mix in Singapore, which will be evaluated against several factors, namely affordability, sustainability and energy security.