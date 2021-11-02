S'pore seeks to open up while keeping casualties low, says PM

Singapore is working towards the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, as many European countries have done, while keeping the human cost as low as possible.

And this means reopening will take "a little bit longer, a few months", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"But I think we can get there," he told Singapore reporters after the close of this year's Group of 20 (G-20) Leaders' Summit in Rome.

In a wide-ranging interview that touched on topics such as climate change and the proposed global minimum corporate tax, PM Lee was asked if Singapore can expect to follow the path that Italy has taken in dealing with the pandemic.

At present, many European countries no longer require masks to be worn outdoors and safe distancing restrictions have generally been rolled back, allowing life to resume a semblance of normality.

In response, PM Lee observed that Italy has a population of around 60 million and has reported 4.7 million Covid-19 cases and 132,000 coronavirus deaths so far.

Translate these numbers to Singapore's population of 5.45 million, and one would expect to see around 440,000 cases and 11,000 to 12,000 deaths, he noted. But the country had reported just under 200,000 cases and 407 deaths as at Sunday.

These numbers mean that Singapore is about halfway to where Italy currently is, in terms of the number of people having gotten sick and recovered, PM Lee said.

"But in terms of the human casualties, we have been able to get there with much less human cost."

He had a caveat - even after Singapore has achieved its aims, the situation may once again change.

"Covid-19 may well have more surprises for us," PM Lee said, noting that cases are beginning to rise in Europe and governments are watching the situation to see if some tightening up is necessary.

Several countries have reported an uptick in case numbers, and there is growing concern that the winter months may see a resurgence of the coronavirus. This is because people tend to interact more often indoors at this time of the year, with the virus tending to survive better in cold, dry conditions.

"It may happen to us, too, but we take it one step at a time," PM Lee said of the possibility that Singapore may once again need to tighten measures.

"So far, it has taken us a while. It has been very wearing on our people because each time we think we have arrived, something new turns up and you have to carry on a little bit longer," he added. "But we are making progress, and I think we have confidence we will get there."

At the close of the G-20 summit, world leaders had agreed to pursue efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels. They also backed a proposal to impose a global minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent.

Asked about these developments, PM Lee said the tax changes will mean Singapore is in for "tougher competition", given that tax incentives are a major tool the Republic uses to attract investments.

He added that Singapore makes its investments with both economic and security concerns in mind, reiterating points he had earlier made at a G-20 meeting on the global supply chain bottleneck.

Even as countries seek to become more self-sufficient in the wake of the pandemic, they should be careful to strike the right balance and avoid "unintended consequences" such as the bifurcation of global trade and technology, he said.

On climate change, PM Lee observed that tensions in other areas can often impede progress between countries. "I hope that there will be progress made, but I expect that it will be difficult to do."