S'pore not expecting persistent rising inflation: Low Yen Ling

Singapore does not foresee persistent, accelerating inflation ahead, and cost pressures are expected to ease gradually over the course of the year, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said in Parliament yesterday.

Addressing several MPs' questions and concerns on inflation, she said that the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) expect inflationary pressures arising from external factors to be temporary.

Singapore's headline inflation rose to 3.8 per cent in November last year, while core inflation - which she said was a more useful gauge of rising prices, as it excludes accommodation and private road transport costs - came in at 1.6 per cent the same month.

Several global factors - such as energy prices, food supply constraints and supply bottlenecks in transport hubs - are behind the rise of inflation, Ms Low said, noting how other countries are also grappling with the issue.

She said that in the near term, Singapore is likely to continue facing external cost pressures amid high energy prices and bottlenecks in global transportation.

Besides external cost pressures, Singapore's domestic wage growth is likely to continue to improve as labour demand strengthens on the back of improving economic activity, Ms Low said. At the same time, as the Covid-19 situation stabilises, consumer demand should improve, she added.

With these factors in mind, Singapore's core inflation is expected to increase in the first half of this year, before easing in the latter part of the year, Ms Low said, adding that it could average within the upper half of the official forecast range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent for the full year.

Headline inflation is projected to average 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent this year, following the expected 2.3 per cent last year.

"MTI and MAS will carefully monitor price trends over the next few months of the year closely before revising the forecasts if necessary," Ms Low said.

While the small and open nature of Singapore's economy constrains how much the Government can shield Singaporeans from inflationary pressures, it is sparing no effort to lessen the impact, she added.

For one, it strives to keep the economy competitive so that it can continue to create good jobs to bring sustainable wage growth for Singaporeans. She noted that Singapore's strong economic recovery last year helped resident workers see real wage growth after accounting for inflation.

Real median income growth of full-time employed residents last year was positive at 1.1 per cent. Real income rose by 4.6 per cent for lower-income residents at the bottom 20th percentile, Ms Low cited.

Second, MAS tightened monetary policy in October last year in the light of imported and domestic cost pressures. Since then, the Singapore dollar has strengthened, which will help reduce the Singdollar cost of imports.

"For instance, the Singapore dollar has appreciated significantly against the currencies of the country's major food sources over the longer term, and this has moderated the pass-through effects of external inflationary pressure," Ms Low said.

Third, the Government carefully manages domestic supply-side constraints, such as the supply of industrial and commercial space, to help rein in business rental costs that may translate to higher consumer prices.

Policy measures such as the Jobs Support Scheme have also alleviated labour costs, she added.

Fourth, Singapore's diversification of food import sources helps to ensure that prices of food supplies remain competitive, Ms Low pointed out.

The Republic's domestic non-cooked food prices saw a relatively smaller increase of 1.6 per cent year on year between July and November last year, compared with the 30 per cent year-on-year rise in global food commodity prices over the same period.

Fifth, the authorities work closely with industry partners to ensure that daily necessities remain affordable.

Ms Low cited how some businesses are going out of their way to help consumers, such as by providing an allocated amount of food for low-income families, the unemployed and the elderly.

Sixth, targeted assistance is provided to lower-income Singaporeans who need support for basic living expenses through schemes such as the permanent GST (goods and services tax) Voucher scheme.

Addressing questions from Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) and Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC) on helping businesses manage cost increases, Ms Low noted that government agencies are working with companies to help them better cope with supply chain disruptions, and firms can tap schemes that help small and medium-sized enterprises obtain trade financing.

The Government has also provided support to firms for manpower costs, she added.

Ms Low also reiterated that the Government has taken steps against profiteering by businesses and to promote price transparency, such as through its Price Kaki app and consumer watchdog Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore.