S'pore near or at peak of current Covid-19 wave: Ong

Singapore is near, if not already at, the peak of the current wave of Covid-19 infections, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Yesterday's 12,784 Covid-19 cases here were about 10 per cent higher than a week ago.

"There are indications that we are near the peak, if not at the peak, and we should be relieved that the number this week did not double from last week.

"Otherwise, we'd be at 24,000 or 22,000 this week," said Mr Ong.

He said the current wave will not be as severe as the previous Omicron wave, as many have stronger immunity through booster shots or recovery from infections.

The key is to ensure that hospital capacity is not overly stressed, he added in response to questions from MPs in Parliament.

Mr Ong said the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations here has risen to almost 700, but it is still below the 1,700 seen earlier this year.

Hospitals have cut back about 4 per cent of the non-Covid-19 patient load - mostly for elective procedures - compared with a cut of 15 per cent during the earlier wave, he said in reply to a question from Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang).

More Covid-19 treatment facilities (CTFs) could be converted to take in non-Covid-19 patients, with public hospitals facing high demand, he said.

The CTF at Sengkang Community Hospital has been reconfigured to cater to both sets of patients. "Over time, we hope more of our CTFs can be multi-purpose isolation and treatment facilities, for both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients," he said.

Meanwhile, the Government has spent about $730 million and $220 million subsidising inpatient and outpatient treatments for Covid-19 respectively, as at the end of the 2021 financial year.

Mr Ong also said about 60,000 seniors aged 60 and above have not taken their first booster or third shot. "It makes a huge difference as to whether you will fall severely sick if infected," he added.

To manage most Covid-19 cases outside of hospitals, all polyclinics and 103 participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics can, as of June 30, prescribe oral antivirals such as Paxlovid to those who are eligible, he said.

MOH has also made these antivirals more readily available in nursing homes. Medication to protect those who cannot take the current vaccines, for instance, is available in hospital outpatient settings.

"Our hospitals remain ready to ramp up dedicated ICU (intensive care unit) and isolation bed capacity should there be an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients who require hospitalisation," Mr Ong said.

"They are already doing so and they are now very busy," he added.

"We have recently consolidated our CTFs, from about 2,000 beds to 1,300 beds but with higher manning ratio, and this will make it easier to transfer patients from acute hospitals to the CTFs without a significant drop in level of care," said Mr Ong.

The CTFs are now about 25 per cent occupied.

About half of the infections here are now driven by Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, up from 30 per cent last week, Mr Ong said.

He added that the authorities will continue to study the risks and benefits of using a bivalent vaccine - one that targets the original virus as well as Omicron.

If these vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are approved and the shipments arrive, they could be available here by year end.