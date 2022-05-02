S'pore must build on post-pandemic momentum to transform economy, says PM

During the Covid-19 pandemic, recycling and waste management company Wah & Hua struggled to hire foreign workers.

Its chief executive Melissa Tan decided to invest in smart garbage trucks from Germany with solar mats on the roof and dust filters to clean the air. These efforts were part of the company's operation and technology road map developed with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

The company was commended yesterday by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his May Day Rally speech for making the sector more attractive to local workers.

"The trucks and the devices are operated by truck captains - it's a small change of title, but a meaningful gesture to recognise their skills and instil pride in themselves," he said.

"With the new technologies, productivity will go up, the company can raise wages."

PM Lee said the Republic must build on the momentum from the pandemic. Singapore has to keep its eyes open for new opportunities, press on with transformation efforts and strengthen its resilience for the future, he told about 900 unionists at Downtown East and another 1,000 virtually.

Besides contributing ideas, the labour movement has been involved in transforming and upgrading the economy, and improving the productivity of businesses and workers, he added.

Economic transformation does not just depend on having the right national policies, he said. Every business and every worker need to make the effort in business transformation and upskilling.

"The two of them must go hand in hand, so that when new jobs are created, workers are equipped to take them up. When there is technology and progress, workers are not displaced," said PM Lee.

"We have been pushing hard - digitalisation, automation, upskilling and training, every May Day we talk about it, for years now. But I am glad we did that because when the pandemic forced the pace, our businesses and workers were not caught by surprise."

He gave two other examples of companies pivoting and adapting to seize new opportunities.

One is precision engineering firm Certact Engineering, whose main business used to be producing metal parts for semiconductor manufacturers.

Its managing director Ellis Eng said that two years ago, the company felt it was losing market competitiveness and needed to pivot.

It saw an opportunity to grow its small plastics engineering arm - which was seeing high demand, particularly to manufacture plastic parts for medical equipment such as ventilators - but it needed help to make this major move, said PM Lee.

Certact then decided to join NTUC's company training committee initiative and worked closely with the Advanced Manufacturing Employees' Union to map out the changes before taking the plunge.

PM Lee said: "Business has since doubled, and the company continues to expand and employ more staff."

The other example is traditional Chinese medicine provider Oriental Remedies Group, which wanted to attract and retain more female employees in a traditionally male-dominated business.

Its chief executive Beatrice Liu partnered NTUC's small and medium-sized enterprises arm, U SME, to implement workplace policies to reduce gender discrimination and harassment, made flexible working hours the default arrangement and redesigned job scopes to support working mothers.

Today, 70 per cent of the company's workforce are female, and its revenues have grown almost seven times over the last two years.

The examples demonstrate different ways to realise business transformation, PM Lee added.

"We need to maximise the potential of our domestic labour force. Our resident population is hardly growing, our workforce is ageing, the economy is generating more jobs than we have workers for... Labour will be a permanent constraint for Singapore," he said.

The upcoming tripartite guidelines on flexible work arrangements will help Singapore respond to these trends, he said.

"If we can implement flexible arrangements well, then more people, especially mothers and caregivers, will be able to continue working, or to come back to work after their babies are a bit older, and to achieve work-life harmony.

"We should see other benefits also, like less peak-hour travel and congestion. And maybe - a little boost to our total fertility rate."

Coincidentally, PM Lee added, all three companies had CEOs who were women. "Maybe that is exactly what we need to drive change. It shows how much talent and potential we have... and the women are half our workforce," he said.

These also show unions working with management to transform businesses, he said. "This is tripartism in practice - a huge competitive advantage for Singapore."