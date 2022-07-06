S'pore, Morocco to work together on carbon markets

Singapore and Morocco have agreed to collaborate on carbon markets and work together to provide technical assistance to governments in Africa.

At the end of a three-day official visit to Morocco to mark 25 years of bilateral diplomatic ties, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Monday that a memorandum of understanding, which he and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita signed, sets the two countries to cooperate in achieving emission targets.

Under the agreement, both countries will work towards developing a legally binding framework that will allow carbon credits to be transferred between them.

Carbon credits are tradeable permits that give their owner the right to emit a fixed amount of greenhouse gases.

When credits are transferred from one country to another, the changes in emission volumes for each country are reflected in their greenhouse gas accounting.

The two countries are also working to provide technical assistance to Africa. Dr Balakrishnan said that in October, Singapore and Morocco will jointly organise a pilot programme on leadership and governance for African countries, which will be held in Morocco.

On Monday, a letter of intent on cooperation in capacity building was signed by Moroccan Ambassador Director-General Mohamed Methqal and Singapore Ambassador to Morocco George Goh in Morocco's capital Rabat.

The letter's signing, said Dr Balakrishnan, signals hope that both countries will conclude a memorandum of understanding on technical cooperation soon.

At a joint press conference with Mr Bourita on Monday, Dr Balakrishnan said he had presented Mr Bourita with an invitation from President Halimah Yacob to Morocco's King Mohammed VI to pay a state visit to Singapore.

Although Morocco and Singapore are in different parts of the world, Dr Balakrishnan said they share in being gateways to respective areas of the world.

"This is a relationship which has, in fact, been founded on very good diplomatic ties, but I think the economic dimension of it is just waiting to take off, and to take off significantly," he added.

Dr Balakrishnan said that during his trip, he was struck by the "values of tolerance, coexistence and religious harmony" that Morocco represents, adding that he also visited the Hassan II Mosque and David Hamelekh Synagogue.

"In Morocco, you consider this natural," said Dr Balakrishnan. "But this wonderful attribute of Morocco is, in fact, unusual, special and precious. This is a message that Morocco needs to take to the world. That is the other reason why we hope His Majesty will visit us, come to South-east Asia and show that wonderful aspect of Moroccan society, history and tradition."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Bourita also discussed sustainable development, education, trade and investment, as well as enhancing connectivity.

"Minister Balakrishnan welcomed Morocco's interest to strengthen its engagement of Asean and reiterated Singapore's support for Morocco's application to become a sectoral dialogue partner of Asean," the ministry said.

During his visit, Dr Balakrishnan also met Senior Adviser to King Mohammed VI Andre Azoulay, as well as Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour, Minister in Charge of Digital Transition Ghita Mezzour, the president of the National Museums Foundation Mehdi Qotbi and business leaders.