S'pore-Malaysia meeting on Johor economic cooperation takes place after 4-year gap

SINGAPORE - An annual meeting for Singapore and Malaysia to review cooperation in the South Johor economic zone of Iskandar convened virtually on Tuesday (Dec 21) after a four-year hiatus.

The Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) met for the first time since 2017, with a 2019 gathering postponed due to the unsanctioned intrusion by Johor's then chief minister into Singapore waters amid an ongoing territorial spat that began in late 2018.

Tuesday's meeting, the 14th by the committee, was hosted by Singapore's National Development Minister Desmond Lee with Transport Minister S. Iswaran also present.

The Malaysians were represented by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed and current Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

According to a joint press statement, the JMCIM noted the progress made by six bilateral work groups covering areas spanning industrial cooperation, environment, tourism, iconic projects, immigration and transportation links.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore-based companies have continued to invest in Iskandar Malaysia, with 20 manufacturing projects with a total value of US$112 million (S$153 million) approved in the first half of this year.

There were 52 approved projects amounting to US$476 million last year.

In 2019, there were 52 manufacturing projects approved, totalling US$371 million in value.

The committee acknowledged the success of the quarantine-free land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia which was launched on Nov 29.

It expressed hope that it would open up to more categories of travellers in future, while taking into account the evolving public health situation.

Over the last month, the scheme has been expanded to increase the number of bus trips plying the Causeway and to allow citizens of each country to enter the other, instead of just returning home.

But on Wednesday, with growing fears over the global spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and Singapore detecting its first cluster, the Government announced that the number of travellers allowed under the land VTL would be temporarily halved from Jan 21 next year, along with the suspension of new bus ticket sales from Dec 23 to Jan 20.

In pre-pandemic times, more than 350,000 people traversed the Causeway daily, making it one of the busiest land border crossings in the world.