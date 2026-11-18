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Princess Aiko of Japan called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana on Nov 18.

SINGAPORE - The upgrade of Singapore-Japan ties in March to a strategic partnership is not merely a recognition of the breadth of the bilateral relationship, but also a commitment to work together in an uncertain world, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Nov 18.

Together, the two countries can help shape a more open, stable and sustainable future with other partners, President Tharman said at a lunch he hosted in honour of Japan’s Princess Aiko.

The princess is on a five-day official visit to Singapore that commemorates the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan.

At the Istana Villa event, the President said the two countries have come a long way together, with Japanese companies among the earliest to invest in Singapore in the 1960s and creating jobs at scale here, including for women in manufacturing.

Those early investments helped Singapore to climb the ladder in economic development by acquiring skills and developing its own capabilities. Many local entrepreneurs who earned their spurs as suppliers to Japanese multinational companies eventually ventured abroad themselves.

Some firms even became significant investors in Japan, and today the Republic is Japan’s third largest foreign direct investor, noted President Tharman.

The economic partnership between Singapore and Japan has been path-breaking in other ways, he added. The free trade agreement (FTA) that the two countries signed in 2002 was Japan’s first bilateral FTA, and Singapore’s first with a major economy.

“More than two decades on, the same spirit must guide us as we strengthen cooperation in innovation, in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure, in the green economy, and in other emerging areas,” said President Tharman.

In March, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae announced that the two countries had established a strategic partnership during PM Wong’s visit to Tokyo. The agreement will see Singapore and Japan expand their cooperation across five areas, including digitalisation, defence, energy, and institutional exchanges.

The partnership is today multi-faceted, spanning areas such as technology, sustainability and education, noted President Tharman, adding that the two sides also exchange lessons on how people can stay active, preserve their dignity and remain excited by life even as they age.

The President noted that five years after Singapore’s independence, then-Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko had visited the Republic and planted two King Sago Palms at the Japanese Garden in Jurong Lake.

When they returned to Singapore in 2006 as emperor and empress to commemorate 40 years of diplomatic ties, the royal couple took the opportunity to see the cycad plants. Their continued growth was a quiet symbol of how the bilateral relationship had developed and flourished, said the President.

The princess’ visit thus represents a new generation carrying forward the bonds of friendship, he added.

“Just as the King Sago Palms planted by your grandparents have thrived, the tree that Your Imperial Highness will plant later this week will surely serve as an emblem of our growing friendship,” said President Tharman.

On her visit here, Princess Aiko will plant a tree at Jurong Lake Gardens. She will also visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens, where a new orchid hybrid will be named in her honour.

President Tharman said the strength of the friendship between both nations is also seen in the interest their peoples take in each other’s countries and cultures. The Republic has the fourth-largest community of overseas Japanese among all cities globally.

The number of Singaporeans who visited Japan has also grown by more than 50 per cent between 2019 and 2025, he noted. Over 720,000 Singaporeans did so in 2025, the equivalent one in every five Singaporeans.

Speaking in Japanese at the lunch, Princess Aiko said Japan and Singapore have woven a bond of friendship and mutual trust over the years.

“I am happy to note that Japanese food and pop culture also enjoy popularity here in Singapore,” she said.

“At the same time, I wish to offer my deepest gratitude once again for the tremendous support warmly extended by Singapore when Japan was struck by devastating natural disasters.”

Her Imperial Highness Princess Aiko of Japan shares a toast with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the welcome lunch at the Istana. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

During her visit to the Singapore Pavilion at the Osaka World Expo in 2025, Princess Aiko had taken a close interest in how Singapore has sought to bring nature into its urban environment, and in the aspirations of its people for the future.

At the pavilion visit, she had written a “simple but profound” wish for world peace, noted President Tharman, who added that the words resonate deeply with both Japanese and Singaporeans, and with the vast majority of people in the world.

“We know too that peace cannot be taken for granted. It has to be sustained by consistently upholding international law, and investing in mutual understanding and cooperation,” he said.

“Our two countries must keep contributing to that endeavour, and can work together to create a safe, peaceful and prosperous future.”

Princess Aiko said she hopes both countries will remain good partners in jointly building a peaceful world.

“When we look back on our shared journey, it must not be forgotten that precious lives were lost and various hardships were endured in Singapore during the war,” she said in reference to World War 2.

“Reflecting on the past and bearing in mind that the very foundation of friendship and mutual understanding we enjoy today is built upon the devotion and wisdom demonstrated by our predecessors over the years, it is my sincere desire to see our bonds deepen further in the years to come.”

Besides calling on President Tharman, Princess Aiko will meet Acting Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong during her official visit.

In addition, she will visit local landmarks, museums and a hawker centre, and have engagements with the Japanese community in Singapore.

“I look forward to witnessing various aspects of Singapore during my visit,” she said.

“I would be pleased if my current visit could serve to encourage the younger generation to carry forward this journey of friendship and further broaden our exchanges.”