S'pore has to plan for more flexibility in the city: Desmond Lee

Singapore faces foreseeable challenges such as climate change and the possible fragmentation of society, as well as unpredictable challenges like future pandemics in the years ahead, and will need to plan for greater flexibility in the city, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

This may mean safeguarding more land for future use instead of maximising all the available resources now, and would require balancing competing interests across time and space.

In such situations where there are no perfect solutions and people must make tough compromises, Singaporeans will need to trust that decisions made are in their best shared interests after all the different views have been heard, he said at the Institute of Policy Studies' Singapore Perspectives 2022 conference yesterday.

It was held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands and streamed online.

Mr Lee was describing what Singapore might look like in future, and he said trust, stewardship and collective action were essential elements to achieve this vision.

As a city state, Singapore must fit everything that a sovereign country needs within its 730 sq km. "This is our burden to bear, but it is also our calling and our opportunity - and it pushes us to keep finding better ways to make the most of what we have," he said.

Thus, city planning is not just a technical, professional or infrastructural process, he added, "it is a sociopolitical process - it is about nurturing our society and becoming the nation that we aspire to be".

To this end, Singapore has started to prepare for uncertainties that could arise from climate change, societal polarisation, population ageing, city maintenance and land-use pressures, he said.

For instance, the country has committed to raise its land and construct sea walls and polders to keep out the sea in a major investment and "act of faith" that could cost some $100 billion or more over the next 50 or 100 years, he said.

With societies around the world becoming more polarised along race, religion, socioeconomic status or political ideologies, Singapore has also put in place measures to encourage interaction among different groups, such as launching a new model for public housing in prime locations that also includes public rental flats, he added.

Meanwhile, as the population ages, the Housing Board (HDB) has started to pilot a new type of flat that integrates senior-friendly housing with care services, communal spaces and programmes so seniors can age in place.

Singapore is also working hard to guard against urban decay, said Mr Lee. He noted that older cities have learnt hard lessons when neglected roads and highways gave rise to more accidents, and buildings in disrepair became safety hazards.