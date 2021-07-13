S'pore, Estonia leaders discuss strengthening cooperation

President Halimah Yacob and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid reaffirmed the warm and friendly ties between Singapore and Estonia in a meeting at the Istana yesterday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), in a statement, said the leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, in areas like the digital economy and cyber security, as both countries recover from Covid-19.

Madam Halimah also welcomed the establishment of the Estonian embassy in Singapore in February, the statement said.

Ms Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Singapore from Sunday till today.

Separately, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen called on Ms Kaljulaid.

Ms Kaljulaid and Dr Balakrishnan discussed growing bilateral ties, and ways to step up collaboration in the digital and economic spheres, among other things. They also exchanged views on the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed on the need to enhance digital interoperability between Singapore and Estonia, MFA said.

It added that Ms Kaljulaid will take part today in the inaugural Asia Tech x Singapore summit organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

Dr Ng and President Kaljulaid, during their meeting, acknowledged the friendly defence ties between the two countries, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement yesterday.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Dr Ng said Mindef and the Singapore Armed Forces had signed a memorandum of understanding and training agreement for cooperation on cyber-defence exercises and training activities with Estonia.