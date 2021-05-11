S'pore can't afford media convulsions, loss of choice and diversity

Singapore can ill afford the convulsions and closures seen elsewhere in the global media landscape without risking a consequential loss of diversity and choice, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said yesterday.

"Ours is a small local market with just two main local media organisations, SPH and Mediacorp. While there are potential synergies and opportunities for collaboration between them, we can ill afford the convulsions and closures we have seen elsewhere, with a consequential loss of diversity and choice in our media landscape," he said.

He was making a ministerial statement in Parliament on a proposal by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) to restructure its media business to a not-for-profit entity. The proposal, announced last week, was backed by the Government, which stated that it was prepared to provide funding support for the entity.

Mr Iswaran observed that most publications globally are now running deficits, with many newsrooms shrinking and even closing.

He pointed out that in South-east Asia, the Jakarta Globe, for example, ceased printing and went fully online in 2015, and the Philippine Star had a majority stake acquired by telecommunications group PLDT.

Elsewhere, more than a quarter of American newspapers have disappeared in the past 15 years, reducing the number of newsroom jobs by half. And in Britain, over half the country is no longer served by local newspapers, noted Mr Iswaran.

He added that even digital news sites - which have ridden the wave of Internet media - as well as "rare" profitable newspapers are under continuing pressure.

Popular site BuzzFeed, which claimed a greater online audience than the print circulation of any single newspaper, has never made a profit and was compelled to abort its global expansion plans last year, said Mr Iswaran.

The Wall Street Journal has had to change its operating model to keep afloat. While investing in a special innovation team of 150 employees, it also had to thin out its print edition and lay off staff in 2016.

The New York Times reached 7.5 million subscribers last year, but saw advertising revenue plunge by 26 per cent the same year, said Mr Iswaran.

The minister pointed out that sources of support - be they public, private, philanthropic or others - have varied widely around the world.

Private sources include wealthy financial backers or funds, with some billionaires acquiring established newspapers.

Hong Kong's South China Morning Post (SCMP) was acquired by the Jack Ma-founded Chinese technology group Alibaba in 2016.

"With the largesse of Alibaba, SCMP lifted the paywall on its articles, and was reported to have increased its international reach more than fourfold within three years," said Mr Iswaran.

"Yet, it remained loss-making. In 2020, SCMP restored the paywall and subscription model, acknowledging that the advertising model is no longer enough to sustain high-quality news."

Mr Iswaran also pointed to how The Washington Post had seen operating revenue fall by 44 per cent in the six years before its 2013 sale to Mr Jeff Bezos of Amazon.

Even hedge funds have gotten into the act, said Mr Iswaran, noting that Alden Global Capital has acquired over 200 US newspapers, leaving extensive layoffs and cost-cutting measures in its wake.

He touched upon the model of The Guardian newspaper in Britain, owned by the non-profit Scott Trust since 1936.

"In 2020, after making a £25 million (S$47 million) loss even after drawing from the trust, The Guardian announced plans to cut 12 per cent of its workforce, saying that 'we face unsustainable annual losses in future years unless we take decisive action'," said Mr Iswaran.

Public funding of broadcast media, on the other hand, is well known - but less well known is public funding of print media, which has a long tradition in European countries, said the minister.

"The French government spends hundreds of millions of euros annually to support the press, including prominent papers like Le Monde and Le Figaro," he noted. "It has done so for over half a century, with annual subsidies at times exceeding a billion euros."

Mr Iswaran said that Scandinavian governments have also supported their newspapers for decades, through direct subsidies and tax breaks.

"In 2020 alone, the Norwegian Media Authority gave press subsidies of €43 million (S$69 million), while Sweden rendered a €65 million aid package to buffer the impact of the pandemic."

In Singapore, said Mr Iswaran, Mediacorp is provided with annual funding for public service broadcasting. Last year, SPH Media also received over $30 million through the Jobs Support Scheme, with the Government prepared to do more if the need arose, said Mr Iswaran.

He said that local news media is at a "watershed" today, and must compete not just with international news organisations, but also entertainment providers and user-generated content.

"News aggregators and other news providers are now able to provide so-called 'free news services' without the cost of maintaining a high-quality newsroom," said Mr Iswaran. "Though digital ads are growing, it is the digital platforms, like social media and search engines that capture the lion's share of the revenue."

Mr Iswaran concluded that the global news media industry was under severe structural pressure, with no universal solution. "A few have succeeded, some are struggling, many have failed," he said.

"At this critical juncture, SPH Media must similarly chart its own course to revise and, if necessary, reinvent its business model for the digital age."