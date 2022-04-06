S'pore cannot shy away from tackling daily battles women face: Josephine Teo

Singapore must not shy away from dealing with various daily challenges women face, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo yesterday.

These include finding time to fulfil multiple roles and responsibilities. Women and girls battle for recognition of the challenges they face, much more than men and boys, she said.

They also "battle with sexual predators who, having been tamed in analogue Singapore, now rear their ugly heads in our digital world", and with social expectations in areas such as work, household chores and their attire.

Women "battle within ourselves as to how much of 'us' to give and how much to save for self-care".

She was speaking at the start of the debate on the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, a 10-year road map to nudge society towards gender equality.

Mrs Teo said society must always see the progress of women as a journey without end.

The weight of efforts should now lie in further catalysing collective actions, and further promoting equal partnership between women and men.

"These two lines of effort are the most challenging. Yet they are also where we have the best hope to really move the needle for women."

She noted the significant progress Singapore women have made, such as in education and in the workforce.

The White Paper is meant to be a clarion call for action.

"We can put in place legislation on workplace fairness. But the lived experiences of working women depend on the understanding and support of employers and colleagues," she said.

"While many Singapore women are empowered by caregiver support, some will continue to be constrained by cultural preferences held by society and even themselves."

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli appealed to men to step up.

"As fathers, it is our responsibility to teach our sons what it means to respect all women, starting from a young age. Instil in them the right values and be role models ourselves through our actions, for them to grow to be gentlemen."