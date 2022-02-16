SPH Media Trust to get up to $180m a year for 5 years

SPH Media Trust (SMT) will get government funding of up to $180 million annually over the next five years, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo told Parliament.

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) has set aside this funding support to provide SMT with more capital to invest in the future, while ensuring it is able to sustain current operations during this critical transition period, she said yesterday.

The funding quantum will be reviewed after the first five years based on the progress that SMT has made.

SMT had spun off from mainboard-listed company Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) to become a not-for-profit entity last December, and shared its plans with the public last month.

Mrs Teo was replying to MPs including Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) and Ms Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC).

The minister noted that Singaporeans consume varied perspectives from around the world, but "preserving local news media remains critical".

"Our local news media provides a vital Singaporean lens through which citizens can make sense of global events. It is an essential public good in our multiracial, multi-religious society," she said.

Mrs Teo said that in the initial years, the ministry expects SMT to spend approximately 40 per cent of the funding on technology investments and digital talent.

The remainder will be spent on newsroom capability building and training, in particular for the vernacular newsrooms, she said.

With such a significant amount of public funding, the MCI will monitor SMT's performance closely through key performance indicators, she added. These will track total reach and engagement of SMT's products, with a focus on digital platforms; specific reach indicators for vernacular groups and youth; and the resilience of SMT's flagship products to minimise downtime and disruption.

Said Mrs Teo: "SMT is required to provide progress updates to MCI on a half-yearly basis. This allows MCI to track SMT's progress, and for the Government to help SMT achieve its desired outcomes when necessary."

She noted that readership and trust in SMT's journalism continue to be high, citing a survey last year that found SMT's weekly reach extends to almost 75 per cent of Singaporeans, who trust it to produce reliable news and content.

On top of the cost of producing quality content, newsrooms must also invest in reaching audiences in a crowded digital space, she added.

Mrs Teo said that prior to its restructuring, SPH had invested almost $50 million annually in technology investments and digital talent, which "yielded some success, but from the kind of investments we see elsewhere, they clearly need to do more to accelerate the newsrooms' transformation".

To achieve its mission, SMT must do three things, she said.

It must make long-term investments in the capability development of technology and talent, sustain and develop the vernacular news media, and position itself as a regional thought leader, she said.

SMT's digital pivot will be key to growing its reach and this includes packaging complex information in a variety of ways, such as videos, podcasts and interactive infographics, as well as having sufficiently robust infrastructure at the back end.

The new SPH Media Academy will also update newsrooms' training programmes for the digital age.

Addressing questions from Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) on the vernacular media, Mrs Teo said that although vernacular readership is smaller and thus more challenging to sustain, it is critical to provide credible news products that serve Singapore's multiracial society.

She said: "If we had allowed our vernacular media to wither, Singapore would have been the poorer for it. We would have lost our souls.

"Even if they were to be unviable business propositions - which they are not - we believe it is in the public interest to do all we can."

To preserve and develop all the vernacular outlets in both SMT and Mediacorp, the government funding for SMT will go towards sustaining vernacular newsrooms, and developing new content formats like videos and podcasts, to reach younger generations, she added.

SMT will also be partnering clan associations, community groups and schools to provide students with greater access to its vernacular products, she said.