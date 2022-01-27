SPH Media Trust to focus investments in talent, tech to deliver quality journalism: Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE - The SPH Media Trust (SMT) has spent the past months building up its talent pool and technology capabilities, and will continue to focus on these two key areas as it pursues its mission to deliver quality, credible journalism, said SMT chairman Khaw Boon Wan on Thursday (Jan 27).

In an update on the entity that was officially spun off from newspaper publisher and mainboard-listed company Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) on Dec 1, Mr Khaw said SMT will invest heavily in these two areas, adding that the Government has agreed, in principle, to support some of the initial investments that may take a longer time to recoup.

He added that discussions on funding with the Government as well as other organisations, such as clan associations and community groups, had been going well and an announcement would be made on the matter "quite soon".

He was speaking at a media briefing along with SMT interim chief executive officer Patrick Daniel, English, Malay and Tamil Media Group editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez, and Chinese Media Group editor-in-chief Lee Huay Leng.

Mr Khaw, a former minister who came out of retirement to head the not-for-profit entity, said that the titles under the former SPH had underinvested in talent and technology in the last few years and "those are the two big pieces of gaps where we have to make the corrections as soon as we can".

To this end, SMT will invest heavily to set up a Media Academy that will focus on honing the digital skills and multi-media capabilities of its journalists.

It will also invest aggressively in technology to improve user experience for those using its publications' apps and websites, for instance, and to ensure that the newsrooms can get content out in a timely and effective way.

These investments are necessary for SMT to fulfil its mission of being a trusted source of credible news, as well as promoting the mother tongue languages, cultures and values, connecting with the community, and growing its international reach, said Mr Fernandez, who is also editor of The Straits Times.

In this regard, the SMT stable of titles have been helping readers to make sense of daily statistics and policy measures during the Covid-19 pandemic, and had put all content on the coronavirus outside the paywall.

Mr Fernandez said SMT will also set up a fact-checking service to debunk fake news, so that public debate can be informed by reliable information, and will partner with community groups to get the vernacular papers into the hands of younger readers so that they can learn about Singapore's languages, cultures and values.

The SMT stable of titles will also work to expand their reach internationally by beefing up the overseas bureaus of The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao and also building on the two publications' strong audiences in the region and beyond.

"These are the purposes that we need to achieve, and these are the roles we have to play in our society. And it's not just about us... It's about building something that is important for our community, our society, for Singapore," said Mr Fernandez.

He added that underpining the SMT's mission is the belief that quality, credible journalism is a public good.