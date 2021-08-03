Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin kicks off official visit to Japan

Singapore's Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who is in Tokyo for the Olympic Games, made an official visit to both Houses of the Japanese legislature yesterday.

He met Ms Akiko Santo, president of the House of Councillors, as well as Mr Oshima Tadamori, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

During their meetings, they discussed global and regional developments and reaffirmed the close and longstanding relations between both countries.

Mr Tan also relayed Team Singapore's appreciation of Japan's hospitality in the Olympic Games.

His official Japan visit - his first as Speaker of Parliament - began yesterday and will end tomorrow.

As part of the visit, Mr Tan will also meet Japanese parliamentarians to exchange views and enhance parliamentary dialogue, said Singapore's Office of the Clerk of Parliament in a statement.

The parliamentarians include Mr Shiozaki Yasuhisa, who chairs the Japan-Singapore Parliamentary Friendship League.

Mr Tan, who is also president of the Singapore National Olympic Council, has been in Tokyo since July 22. He has been posting regular updates on social media of Team Singapore athletes' performance at the Games.