Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin kicks off official visit to Japan

SINGAPORE - Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who is in Tokyo for the Olympic Games, made an official visit to both Houses of the Japanese legislature on Monday (Aug 2).

He met Ms Akiko Santo, who is president of the House of Councillors, as well as Mr Oshima Tadamori, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

During these meetings, they discussed global and regional developments and reaffirmed the close and longstanding relations between both countries.

Mr Tan also relayed Team Singapore's appreciation of Japan's hospitality for the Olympic Games.

The official visit to Japan - Mr Tan's first as Speaker of Parliament - lasts from Monday to Wednesday.

As part of the visit, he will also meet Japanese parliamentarians to exchange views and enhance parliamentary dialogue, said the Office of the Clerk of Parliament in a statement.

These include Mr Shiozaki Yasuhisa, who chairs the Japan-Singapore Parliamentary Friendship League.

Mr Tan, who is also president of the Singapore National Olympic Council, has been in Tokyo since July 22. He has been posting regular social media updates of Singaporean athletes' performance at the Games.