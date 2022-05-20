Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin meets top Vietnam leaders

SINGAPORE - Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin met top Vietnamese leaders this week as he led a delegation of six Singapore MPs on an official visit to Hanoi.

Mr Tan and his counterpart, chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue, also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote ties between parliamentarians of the two countries.

He also made separate courtesy calls on Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, among other officials.

On Friday (May 20), Mr Tan told reporters that the MOU would provide a framework to increase and deepen interactions and collaboration between parliamentarians from both countries.

"We're doing that, but the commitment established by the MOU really is to make this happen in a more extensive way," he said. "We are certainly committed to not just signing a document but bringing it alive."

Mr Tan also discussed with chairman Hue - who had invited him to make his first official visit to Vietnam as Speaker - the importance of parliamentary dialogue and the exchange of ideas and views in a fast-changing world, according to a statement by the Office of the Clerk of Parliament on Thursday (May 19).

At the Speaker's meetings with President Phuc and Prime Minister Chinh, the strong relations between Singapore and Vietnam were reaffirmed and both sides expressed confidence in increased close cooperation between the countries in a post-Covid-19 pandemic world - in areas such as economic development, the revival of tourism, sustainability, the digital economy and people-to-people ties.