South Korea's defence minister concludes introductory visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - South Korea's Minister of National Defence Suh Wook visited Singapore for an introductory visit from Wednesday (Dec 22) to Thursday.

During his visit, Mr Suh called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) headquarters at Bukit Gombak on Thursday morning.

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of maintaining strong defence relations between both countries and ways to strengthen cooperation, such as in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives defence, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, said Mindef on Thursday.

In the afternoon, Mr Suh also delivered a lecture at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies on South Korea's role in regional peace and prosperity.

Speaking in Korean, Mr Suh said South Korea will work with like-minded partners, including Asean and its member states, amid the intensification of United States-China strategic competition.

He noted that such competition will inevitably have a negative influence on the security environment in the Korean peninsula. But space may be created for US-China cooperation if both Koreas are focused on working towards a peaceful resolution in the peninsula, he added, citing agreements struck with North Korea to pursue denuclearisation and pilot test withdrawals of guard posts in the Demilitarised Zone.

Mr Suh also visited the Republic of Singapore Navy's Information Fusion Centre (IFC) at Changi Naval Base on Thursday, where he was briefed on how the IFC facilitates information sharing and collaboration to improve maritime security.

The South Korean navy has attached an International Liaison Officer with the IFC since 2019.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Dr Ng said the two leaders discussed the main security challenges facing Asia during their meeting and over lunch.

Said Dr Ng: "As two nations that are heavily dependent on global trade, our common interests are aligned on the importance of an open system based on international law, transparency and peaceful resolution of disputes to maintain regional stability."