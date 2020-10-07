Some NSmen to be tested for Covid-19 as training increases

Some operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) will have to take Covid-19 tests if they cannot avoid being near other people during their training, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in Parliament yesterday.

This added measure, which will start this month, is meant to enhance the detection of Covid-19 infections and mitigate their spread, given the increase in the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) training activities, he added.

"For these swab tests, DSO (National Laboratories) is assisting the SAF to use other methods which are more suited to mass testing," he said. "For example, oropharyngeal mid-turbinate swabs or saliva testing.

"Initial results of trials of both these different applications have been promising with regard to the acceptability and accuracy of these newer methods."

Dr Ng was responding to Workers' Party MP Dennis Tan (Hougang), who asked how the Covid-19 crisis has affected SAF operations and training, and what was being done to ensure that operational readiness and quality of training were not affected.

In his response, the minister noted that despite Covid-19 being dubbed as the test of this generation, other security threats are in no way diminished.

During the circuit breaker period, basic military training and large-scale overseas exercises were suspended, and in-camp training deferred, but other critical operations have continued, he said.

These include island defence, protection of key installations, maritime security, air defence and counter-terrorism operations. Training schools that are essential to sustaining operational units have also continued to run.

Precautions have also been taken for these critical units, such as reducing training group sizes and having testing regimes.

Some personnel performing critical operations have also had to isolate themselves in camps and bases for a period of time before and during their duties.

The SAF has coped well with the challenges brought on by Covid-19, said Dr Ng, and is progressively resuming more training and exercises while taking health and safety precautions.

And while the SAF contributes to Singapore's fight against Covid-19, it will not be distracted from its core responsibilities, he added.

"The SAF recognises that Singapore's security challenges do not diminish during this Covid-19 pandemic - in fact our assumption is that would-be aggressors can take advantage of the situation to do us harm," he said.

"The SAF will therefore continue to be vigilant, and maintain its level of operational readiness through realistic training and full manning of critical units."

Mr Tan also asked if there were any plans for the SAF to enhance its training programmes locally or overseas in the coming year, if the Covid-19 situation improves.

Dr Ng said Covid-19 cannot be a reason not to train. While adjustments have been made to allow local training to continue, a lot of army exercises that have been done overseas is subject to the host countries' agreement.

"We keep knocking on doors to say, 'We would take measures to protect your public, and we will make sure that we're disciplined, make sure we're testing, but we want to start training'.

"But we can understand that that is subject to many factors. Be that as it may, where we can, we will continue and step up local training."

He stressed that mass testing is needed for soldiers to have confidence to train at the desired tempo.

"If you ask your tank platoons to mount up and go into their tanks, they can't practise safe distancing. And therefore you have to test all of them. And the way to do that is to have tests which are acceptable, which are accurate."