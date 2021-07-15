SM Teo meets with Brunei Sultan, senior government leaders on visit

SINGAPORE - Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean met with senior Brunei leaders and ministry officials on his three-day visit to the country, said the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) on Thursday (Jul 15).

During these meetings, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation amid the Covid-19 pandemic. They also spoke of how to build back stronger in areas such as defence collaboration, economic ties, regional cooperation and the socio-cultural space.

Mr Teo was in Brunei from Tuesday for Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's 75th birthday celebrations, and attended a Royal Guard of Honour and Investiture Ceremony on Thursday morning.

This was followed by an audience with Sultan Bolkiah, during which Mr Teo conveyed birthday greetings from Singapore's leaders and reaffirmed the special and unique relationship between both countries.

The two leaders also discussed ways to grow cooperation between their countries.

On Wednesday morning, he had an audience with Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, who is also Senior Minister at Brunei's Prime Minister's Office.

Mr Teo was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Teo Poh Yim, and MFA officials.