Six in 10 here likely to have caught Covid-19: Ong

Six in 10 local residents have likely been infected with Covid-19, but this does not confer herd immunity, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament yesterday.

Singapore is now experiencing a Covid-19 wave driven by the highly transmissible Omicron sub-variant BA.5. Mr Ong said the wave is expected to subside further this week, but as the protection of vaccines and prior infection wanes, cases including reinfections are likely to rise again. This is why it is important to get up-to-date vaccinations to protect against severe illness, he said.

So far, about 1.7 million Covid-19 cases have been reported, which translates to about 30 per cent of Singapore's population, he noted.

Mr Ong told Parliament that the authorities also systematically monitor blood samples from routine polyclinic cases and health volunteers for signs of previous infection. "From these samples, we estimate about 60 per cent of local residents are likely to have been infected with Covid-19," he said.

"Notwithstanding, this does not confer herd immunity to us. By and large, scientists around the world do not think herd immunity is achievable because the virus will continue to mutate, escape the protection of vaccines and then infect people."

Replying to Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC), Mr Ong said: "Even if we hit 100 per cent, we will not have herd immunity because it's no longer a function of... vaccinations or infections, but it is the fact that it is a fast-mutating virus and you will escape prior infections' protection as well as vaccine protection."

Do not aim for herd immunity and think the virus will disappear, he added. "What is achievable is 'population protection against severe illness' through vaccinations."

Illustrating this, Mr Ong said that in this wave, some 1.9 per cent of infected people (or less, given that not all cases are reported) have been hospitalised, compared with a higher 2.4 per cent of infected people in the Omicron wave at the start of the year.

Nevertheless, the vaccination coverage of vulnerable segments of the population, especially seniors, remains a concern as the country has hit a plateau where booster shots are concerned.

After 10 months, the protective effect of three mRNA shots against severe illness remains very strong, but there remain 40,000 seniors aged 60 and above who have not received their booster shots, even though they are eligible.

Another 40,000 seniors have not completed two doses yet, Mr Ong said. "All of them are very vulnerable to severe illness if infected, and we will continue to try to reach out to them through our mobile vaccination teams, through our home vaccination teams."

There is more urgency for those aged 80 and above to receive their fourth shot (or second booster) because their vaccine protection is generally lower than that of younger age groups.