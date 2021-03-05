Singles can apply for public rental flats without first finding flatmate in pilot

Singles will be able to apply for public rental flats without having to first find a flatmate, under a new pilot that will be rolled out later this year, Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said yesterday.

This is to help those who may not be able to find a flatmate on their own, Dr Faishal said during the debate on his ministry's budget.

Under the existing Joint Singles Scheme (JSS), two or more single persons may jointly apply for a public rental flat.

With the upcoming pilot, the HDB will set aside a few floors in several rental blocks and appoint a social service agency to manage these flats.

"The social service agencies will have better expertise to match singles of similar profiles, and to mediate disagreements that may arise. If necessary, they can also arrange for individuals to move to another flat," he said.

He was responding to questions by Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten), Mr Chong Kee Hiong (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) and Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) on the challenges some individuals may face in finding and living with a flatmate.

However, Dr Faishal noted that most single tenants are prepared to share a flat with someone as this offers them companionship and mutual support, which is especially important for older tenants.

"(Flat sharing) also allows us to help as many who need a public rental flat as possible, within our limited resources," he said.

That said, the HDB will look into requests from those with extenuating circumstances to rent a flat alone. For instance, some people may have medical conditions that make it unfeasible for them to share a flat, he added.

To provide more privacy, the HDB has been building new one-room rental flats with partitions that separate sleeping areas, he said. Currently, 705 rental flats have these pre-installed partitions.

Interested tenants living in older one-room rental flats can contact the HDB to install such partitions too.

Seniors above 65 years old will also have more housing options in the pipeline.

Plans for a second pilot site for assisted-living HDB flats are under study, following the positive response to the first batch of flats in Bukit Batok, Dr Faishal said in response to Mr Xie Yao Quan (Jurong GRC) and Mr Henry Kwek (Kebun Baru) who asked for an update.

The pilot batch of Community Care Apartments at Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok, launched in last month's sales exercise, were well-received, he said. There were 706 applicants vying for the 169 units on offer.

The new housing model is targeted at those aged above 65 who wish to live on their own and yet enjoy some care, support and communal activities.

Dr Faishal also touched on increasing support for families living in public rental housing flats.

Large families with children may be offered a three-room rental flat by the authorities on a case-by-case basis.

"At the moment, we have a very limited supply of such flats, so we will be able to offer the flats to only a small number of families, based on the families' circumstances," he said.

However, he assured the House that all families with children living in public rental flats will receive support under Community Link (ComLink) to achieve stability, self-reliance and social mobility.

Dr Faishal said: "As far as possible, we aim to uplift (these families) so that they can eventually buy their own home."